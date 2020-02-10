News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
O’Connor to succeed Shefflin as Ballyhale Shamrocks coach

Monday, February 10, 2020 - 11:04 AM

James O'Connor, who guided Fr O'Neill's to the Cork Premier Intermediate title in 2019, will take over the All-Ireland Club champions.

Fr. O'Neill's coach James O'Connor with his children, Aoibhe and Tadhg, join with the players celebrating after defeating Ballysaggart in the 2019 Munster IHC final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Fr. O'Neill's coach James O'Connor with his children, Aoibhe and Tadhg, join with the players celebrating after defeating Ballysaggart in the 2019 Munster IHC final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Waterford man led the East Cork club all the way to the All-Ireland Intermediate final in Croke Park last month, where they were pipped by Kilkenny's Tullaroan in a 3-19 to 5-12 thriller.

He famously coached rank outsiders Carrigtwohill to the Cork senior title in 2011.

Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin stepped down as Ballyhale boss after the Kilkenny kingpins claimed their second senior All-Ireland in a row last month, defeating Borris-Ileigh at Croke Park.

And while O'Connor will now miss out on a first-ever senior campaign for Fr O'Neill's, he takes the reins as Ballyhale go in search of an All-Ireland hat-trick.

