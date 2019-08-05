O’Connell: We parked Munster blow and kept on believing

Cork’s man of the match, Tommy O’Connell, was quick to pay tribute to his teammates after Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final win.

“It was a team effort. We are just delighted to get the win and be back in another All- Ireland final where Cork should be. We will go again.

“We were very unlucky (in the Munster final). It was a serious game an we just came out the wrong end of it. But we are back again, we park that one and move on again.”

O’Connell described his goal as a “lucky break”. “Everyone does their job on the pitch. The boys drive it up from defence and it was a lucky break for me and I was just happy to get the goal in the end. Everyone has a job and we all do it.

“I am just delighted to get any shot off of the ball. The boys did their job. I was lucky enough to finish it off from the frees.”

O’Connell said Cork’s self-belief never wavered. “That is something Denis (Ring, manager) and the boys work on, constantly keeping us level-headed no matter what goes on. We all believe in each other and we all thrust each other.

“We all pulled our weight. We knew what we had to do. We were unlucky against Tipp, we didn’t finish out as strong as we would have liked to. You want to win every game. But, look, we had a chat in the dressing room after and said we would drive on again and try and put on a serious performance.”