O'Byrne Cup wrap: Meath tee up clash with rivals Dublin

Sunday, January 06, 2019 - 04:44 PM
By Paul Keane

Meath will face their old rivals Dublin for the second time in a matter of weeks after beating Wexford 1-20 to 1-13 in Enniscorthy to qualify for the last four.

Four points each from Mickey Newman and Thomas O'Reilly, as well as 1-1 from sub Sean Tobin, sealed Meath's win and top spot in Group 3.

Their reward is a shot at Dublin next weekend with that game expected to take place under lights at Parnell Park on Saturday.

Meath's Thomas O'Reilly in action against Martin O'Connor of Wexford. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Meath beat an experimental Dublin side containing All-Stars Brian Fenton and Brian Howard in last month's Sean Cox charity game though are expected to face a Dublin development squad this time.

Meanwhile, Shane Horan, who won a Dublin SFC medal with Kilmacud Crokes last October and lined out in last month's Leinster final, made his Offaly debut on Saturday.

The half-forward, who qualifies for John Maughan's side under the parentage rule, came on in the second-half of their 3-12 to 2-14 defeat to Carlow.

Longford drew 1-16 to 1-16 with Louth but still qualified as Group 2 winners for a semi-final clash with Westmeath next weekend.

READ MORE: Clare beat Waterford to line up final clash with Tipperary

Longford, the 2018 beaten finalists, led 1-12 to 1-6 at half-time but were outscored 0-10 to 0-4 after the break.

Longford still led entering stoppage time after a Robbie Smyth point but Declan Byrne tied it up with an equaliser for Louth.

There was drama in Bray as Laois overcame Wicklow 2-11 to 2-10 courtesy of two late goals from Paul Kingston including the match-winner in stoppage time.


