Ó Muircheartaigh fires An Ghaeltacht to glory

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) 0-12 - 0-11 Kilcar (Donegal)

An Ghaeltacht from Kerry are celebrating winning Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta on home soil after an epic final against Kilcar of Donegal yesterday.

Séamus Ó Muircheartaigh was the hero for the hosts in Gallarus, kicking a long-range winning score in the 82nd minute to clinch a historic victory.

Comórtas celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend, and the scenes of celebration at full time showed what it meant to the home club.

Things looked to be going against them early on when Kilcar took a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after just 15 minutes but Gaeltacht showed incredible spirit to come back into the contest.

Kerry defender Brian Ó Beaglaoich was under orders not to play the full match but he certainly made the most of his involvement, playing a huge part in An Ghaeltacht’s comeback.

Kilcar led by 0-8 to 0-6 with five minutes left, and were holding defiantly to that advantage against the breeze.

Féach ar an mbáisteach sin ag #comortas19 😨 Ar a laghad ní bheidh cith ag teastáil tar éis an chluiche! Beo anois ar @TG4TV @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/m4imjT74Nr — An Aimsir Láithreach (@AimsirTG4) June 3, 2019

Ó Beaglaoich missed a golden goal chance but two late frees from Seán M Ó Conchúir brought the match to extra time.

Though An Ghaeltacht looked the fresher side, Kilcar showed all their experience to stay in the contest.

Matthew McClean kept them in it with three frees in extra-time but Ó Muircheartaigh was the hero for the home side, kicking a brilliant winner from 45m to claim a famous win for the Corca Dhuibhne club.

In the junior decider, Donegal side Na Dúnaibh won the competition for the third time in four years as they ran out comprehensive winners over Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh from Cork, 2-12 to 1-4.

The Muskerry men got off to a great start when Ian Ó Coinceanáin netted for them after just six minutes but Na Dúnaibh, led by Lorcan Connor were in control by half-time.

Connor, a former Donegal minor, hit 0-5 over the course of the afternoon and was instrumental in setting up Alan Pasoma to score Na Dúnaibh’s first goal midway through the half.

Luke McBride broke free to hit the back of the net again for Na Dúnaibh in the 24th minute and they comfortably saw out the second half to bring Corn Ghael Linn back to north Donegal for the second year running.

Scorers for An Ghaeltacht:

É. Ó Conchúir (0-4, 3 frees); S. M. Ó Conchúir (0-3, 3 frees), S. Ó Muircheartaigh (0-3); C. Ó Muircheartaigh, G. Mac an tSaoir, (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilcar:

M. Mac Aoidh (0-4, 1 free, 1’45); M. Mac Giolla Eoin (0-3, 2 frees); C. McGinley, A Mac Giolla Eoin, M. Mac Suibhne, M. Mac Giolla Eoin (0-1 each)

GAELTACHT:

T. Mac an tSaoir; C. Ó Murchú, C. Ó Lúing, C. Ó Gairbhí; P. Mac Láimh, P. Ó Sé, C. Ó Coileáin; R. Ó Sé, É. Ó Conchúir; C. Ó Muircheartaigh, D. Ó Sé, T. Ó Sé; Ó. Ó Sé, S. M. Ó Conchúir, S. Bambaire.

Subs for Gaeltacht:

G. Mac an tSaoir for T. Ó Sé (20); B. Ó Beaglaoich for D. Ó Sé (HT); S. Ó Muircheartaigh for Ó. Ó Sé (41), T. Ó Sé for S. Ó Bambaire (49); A. Mac Amhlaoibh for C. Ó Murchú (ET); P. Sauerland for C. Ó Coileáin (62); M. Ó Gormáin for G. Mac an tSaoir (70), F. Sauerland for P. Mac Láimh (79).

KILCAR:

E. Mac Fhionghaile; B. Mac Fhionghaile, C. Mac Seáin, P. Mac Giolla Chearra; B Ó Domhnaill, M. Ó hÉigeartaigh, A. Mac Giolla Eoin; C. Mac Fhionghaile, M. Mac Aoidh; B. Ó Seibhleáin, M. Mac Suibhne, C. Ó Dochartaigh; M. Mac Giolla Eoin, A. Mac Fhionghaile, Pádraig Mac Seáin.

Subs for Kilcar:

Pádhraic Mac Seáin for C. Mac Seáin (28-30); D. Ó Domhnaill for C Mac Fhionghaile (31); Ó. Ó Dubhgáin for Pádraig Mac Seáin (47)

Referee:

Liam Sayers.