NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ó Muircheartaigh fires An Ghaeltacht to glory

An Ghaeltacht celebrating after defeating Cill Chárthaigh during the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta final at Gallarus, Co Kerry. Picture: Manuela Dei Grandi
By Pádraic Ó Ciardha
Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 04:30 AM

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) 0-12 - 0-11 Kilcar (Donegal)

An Ghaeltacht from Kerry are celebrating winning Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta on home soil after an epic final against Kilcar of Donegal yesterday.

Séamus Ó Muircheartaigh was the hero for the hosts in Gallarus, kicking a long-range winning score in the 82nd minute to clinch a historic victory.

Comórtas celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend, and the scenes of celebration at full time showed what it meant to the home club.

Things looked to be going against them early on when Kilcar took a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after just 15 minutes but Gaeltacht showed incredible spirit to come back into the contest.

Kerry defender Brian Ó Beaglaoich was under orders not to play the full match but he certainly made the most of his involvement, playing a huge part in An Ghaeltacht’s comeback.

Kilcar led by 0-8 to 0-6 with five minutes left, and were holding defiantly to that advantage against the breeze.

Ó Beaglaoich missed a golden goal chance but two late frees from Seán M Ó Conchúir brought the match to extra time. 

Though An Ghaeltacht looked the fresher side, Kilcar showed all their experience to stay in the contest. 

Matthew McClean kept them in it with three frees in extra-time but Ó Muircheartaigh was the hero for the home side, kicking a brilliant winner from 45m to claim a famous win for the Corca Dhuibhne club.

In the junior decider, Donegal side Na Dúnaibh won the competition for the third time in four years as they ran out comprehensive winners over Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh from Cork, 2-12 to 1-4. 

The Muskerry men got off to a great start when Ian Ó Coinceanáin netted for them after just six minutes but Na Dúnaibh, led by Lorcan Connor were in control by half-time.

Connor, a former Donegal minor, hit 0-5 over the course of the afternoon and was instrumental in setting up Alan Pasoma to score Na Dúnaibh’s first goal midway through the half. 

Luke McBride broke free to hit the back of the net again for Na Dúnaibh in the 24th minute and they comfortably saw out the second half to bring Corn Ghael Linn back to north Donegal for the second year running.

Scorers for An Ghaeltacht:

É. Ó Conchúir (0-4, 3 frees); S. M. Ó Conchúir (0-3, 3 frees), S. Ó Muircheartaigh (0-3); C. Ó Muircheartaigh, G. Mac an tSaoir, (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilcar:

M. Mac Aoidh (0-4, 1 free, 1’45); M. Mac Giolla Eoin (0-3, 2 frees); C. McGinley, A Mac Giolla Eoin, M. Mac Suibhne, M. Mac Giolla Eoin (0-1 each)

GAELTACHT:

T. Mac an tSaoir; C. Ó Murchú, C. Ó Lúing, C. Ó Gairbhí; P. Mac Láimh, P. Ó Sé, C. Ó Coileáin; R. Ó Sé, É. Ó Conchúir; C. Ó Muircheartaigh, D. Ó Sé, T. Ó Sé; Ó. Ó Sé, S. M. Ó Conchúir, S. Bambaire.

Subs for Gaeltacht:

G. Mac an tSaoir for T. Ó Sé (20); B. Ó Beaglaoich for D. Ó Sé (HT); S. Ó Muircheartaigh for Ó. Ó Sé (41), T. Ó Sé for S. Ó Bambaire (49); A. Mac Amhlaoibh for C. Ó Murchú (ET); P. Sauerland for C. Ó Coileáin (62); M. Ó Gormáin for G. Mac an tSaoir (70), F. Sauerland for P. Mac Láimh (79).

KILCAR:

E. Mac Fhionghaile; B. Mac Fhionghaile, C. Mac Seáin, P. Mac Giolla Chearra; B Ó Domhnaill, M. Ó hÉigeartaigh, A. Mac Giolla Eoin; C. Mac Fhionghaile, M. Mac Aoidh; B. Ó Seibhleáin, M. Mac Suibhne, C. Ó Dochartaigh; M. Mac Giolla Eoin, A. Mac Fhionghaile, Pádraig Mac Seáin.

Subs for Kilcar:

Pádhraic Mac Seáin for C. Mac Seáin (28-30); D. Ó Domhnaill for C Mac Fhionghaile (31); Ó. Ó Dubhgáin for Pádraig Mac Seáin (47)

Referee:

Liam Sayers.

READ MORE

Weekend Talking Points: Cork fans not sure what to expect after Jekyll and Hyde performances

More on this topic

Munster SHC remains the bee’s knees

Weekend Talking Points: Cork fans not sure what to expect after Jekyll and Hyde performances

The headline that has been withheld due to an embargo

Refs still getting their heads around the high tackle

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Close call but Katie merited verdict, says dad Pete

South African teen Martin Vorster revels in Baltray glory

Matt Doherty: Coleman and I can work

Munster SHC remains the bee’s knees


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Package-free shop is good for the pocket and planet

You've got that loving feline: Irish celebs tell us about their purrfect pals

Rental crisis at heart of Ray Scannell's new play

Matt Bomer teams up with Irish director for new film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »