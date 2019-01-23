NUIG inflict one-point loss on Queen's University in Sigerson Cup

Queen's University 1-7 - 1-8 NUIG

Four second-half points from Galway midfielder Peter Cooke helped NUIG through to the third round of the Sigerson Cup.

On a tough night for football in Belfast, the quality of the Moycullen man came to the fore to inflict a second one-point loss on Queen's University in the space of three days. This time it was fatal, with the Belfast side exiting the competition after this qualifier defeat while NUIG will play Garda College next Wednesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Peter Cooke of NUI Galway in action against Niall Keenan of Queens University. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

NUIG led by just 1-3 to 0-5 at the break at the Dub, with Cein Darcy's 17th-minute goal looking like a big score, but Queen's had the better of things either side of the break.

A goal by their captain Calum O'Neill five minutes into the second half, blasting James McMahon's pass high into the net from the back post, put Queen's ahead for the first time.

But NUIG responded brilliantly to the setback, scoring five unanswered points to take control again with Cooke instrumental in it all with two superb points from play followed by two frees.

NUIG were beaten by St Mary's last week on free-kicks while Queen's were narrowly beaten at home on Sunday by Maynooth, and faced into a second home game in three days.

They were lethargic at the start with NUIG racing into a 1-2 to no score lead after 17 minutes.

Galway's Rob Finnerty's free in the second minute was followed by a point from Sligo's Nathan Mullen, while at the other end Queen's couldn't break the visitors down and resorted to long-range pot-shots.

A powerful run through the middle by Cein Darcy was finished to the net by the same player in the 17th minute.

He charged through the middle beating a defender and when the goalkeeper tried to block his shot with his feet, the ball fell loose. The Galway man reacted quickest and bundled the ball in with the back of his heel.

Down's Daniel Guinness registered Queen's first point in the 23rd minute, the home side having hit five wides before raising a white flag.

When Ryan Treanor's free dropped short he pulled on the loose ball for a vital score that got Queen's going.

They scored five of the six points before the break to close to within a point, at 1-3 to 0-5, at the break.

Fermanagh sweeper James McMahon got forward for a score with Claum O'Neill and Conor McCloskey also on target from play.

After O'Neill's goal early in the second half, Cooke nailed his four points in a row in a 14-minute spell. Kieran Molloy's brilliant slice stretched their advantage.

Two Conor Martin frees kept Queen's in touch but they couldn't get back on level terms with NUIG defending in numbers to see it out.

Scorers for Queen's – C O'Neill 1-1, C Martin 0-2 (2f), C McCloskey, D Guinness, J McMahon 0-1 each, R Treanor 0-1 (f)

Scorers for NUIG – P Cooke 0-4 (2f), C Darcy 1-0, K Molloy, N Mullen, O Gallagher 0-1 each, R Finnerty 0-1 (f)

Queen's University: Andrew Hasson (Antrim); Conor McCloskey (Derry), Oisin Lappin (Armagh), Niall Keenan (Derry); Niall Rafferty (Down), Donal McKeever (Down), Jack McCann (Fermanagh); Ruairi Campbell (Down), Ben Crealey (Armagh); Calum O'Neill, Ryan Treanor (Down), Daniel Guinness (Down); James McAuley (Antrim), James Smith (Antrim), James McMahon (Fermanagh)

Subs: P O'Connor (Antrim) for Crealey (39), C Martin (Armagh) for Treanor (43), K Hughes (Armagh) for Smith (58)

NUIG: Aaron Brady (Roscommon); Stephen Brennan (Mayo), Sean Mulkerrin (Galway), Kevin McDonnell (Sligo); Kieran Molloy (Galway), Ruairi Greene (Galway), Patrick O'Donnell (Galway); Peter Cooke (Galway), Cein Darcy (Galway); Nathan Mullen (Sligo), Brian Donovan (Limerick), Enda Tierney (Galway); Rob Finnerty (Galway), Jack Robinson (Kildare), Owen Gallagher (Antrim)

Subs: J Maher (Galway) for Donovan (HT), G Canavan (Mayo) for Finnerty (39), K Quinn (Mayo) for Robinson (49)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)