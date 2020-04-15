Now is the time to worry about people, not games, says O’Neill

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill says the extended wait for the return of Gaelic games will be more than worth it if the organisation continues to look after its people during the coronavirus pandemic.

O’Neill was reacting to the GAA’s confirmation yesterday that the inter-county championships have

been postponed and are unlikely to start until early July “at the earliest”.

As an iar-uachtarán, O’Neill will have a vote in Friday’s remote Special Congress, which will temporarily hand over power to change the structure and schedule of the championship to the GAA’s management committee.

The Laois man says helping to ensure that as many elderly supporters as possible can attend matches will make the resumption even more rewarding.

“When I was president, I spoke about how the GAA was founded in strong communities,” he said. “From day one, we relied on communities and our surroundings. We actually came from the people, and that’s what is really important.

“I’m being asked all the time about the games. I ask back: ‘What about the people?’ Let’s not worry about the games right now. We want as many of our older people to be around for them when they return.

“The key right now is to stay safe. I’ve driven my car twice in the last month because I don’t want to add to the situation. If we look after our communities, the GAA will be fine. A game not taking place for a while we can deal with. What’s really important is that we look after our people and we can share in the anticipation of our games coming back to us.

“I wouldn’t like to see anybody trying to push the boat out or take risks with games. I come from a small community and the loss of anybody would be an enormous loss. I’m hoping, like everybody else, that the games come back soon — but [only] so long as it’s safe for them to take place.”

The GAA’s expectation that the championship won’t begin until July is sure to see the All-Ireland finals being pushed out to the autumn. It remains the intention of the GAA to complete at least those outstanding promotion and relegation-related games in the Allianz football and hurling leagues.

The statement reads: “The GAA acknowledges last weekend’s Government announcement of the extension of current restrictions until May 5 and its impact on the scheduling of sporting events and working practices, and has factored the extension of the arrangements into its contingency planning.

“To that end, the association can confirm that club activity remains suspended until May 5.

“The senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available. However, it is the association’s view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

“When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games. The association also intends to complete the Allianz leagues, or at least those games that have a bearing on next year’s divisions, where possible.”

O’Neill was full of praise for how the Government responded to the crisis.

“I’m enormously proud of the leadership shown by our Government leaders. We needed leadership and there has been leadership. It must be really heartening to them that we are following what we are being advised to do,” he said.

“So many of our members are involved in the frontline. I just hope young people realise that the worry is not just about surviving this, but the damage this virus can do to people’s health in the long term. Everybody had a duty to make sure they don’t get it or spread it.

“I’m really looking forward to a return to action, but I don’t really mind when it is. We have had to postpone games in the past, like in 1922.

“This has happened before. So long as we can look back and say we did the best for our communities, the games will be something to cherish. For now, we just have to look after each other.”