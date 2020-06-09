Noreen Coen Q&A: 'My sister and brother enhanced my competitive streak at home'

I believe the two are intertwined. It was always my ambition to play for Galway at the highest level but obviously a certain degree of talent is required to make that happen. Talent will only go so far but at adult level ambition drive and determination outweighs talent.
My family always had a huge influence on me. My father started me off playing when I was 6 years old. My sister and brother enhanced my competitive streak at home and my mother roared from the sideline! My partner and my brother-in-law have had a positive influence on me in recent years. Numerous coaches at club level have also had a huge influence on me throughout the years.
To win another All-Ireland senior title with the current squad.
Spending time with family and friends. With sport being paused over the past few months, I have been able to spend a lot more time with my parents which I value. I have a niece and two nephews that bring so much fun and enjoyment to my life - there is never a dull moment! I am also extremely fortunate to have a great network of friends.
Chocolate!! Every year I give it up for lent. Embarrassingly I set my alarm for 12.01am on Holy Thursday to devour my Cadburys caramel Easter egg. For anyone who isn’t aware lent finishes on Holy Thursday!
Michael Jordan – because I am obsessed after watching ‘The Last Dance’. Rory’s Stories for the craic. Beyoncé for the sing-song after and Brian O’Driscoll because everybody loves BOD!!
Slow down time – I am getting too old too quickly!!
Be yourself. Do not be worrying about how people perceive you both on and off the field. Do not dwell on the negatives, dust yourself down and move on.
. The Senior Club All-Ireland final in 2009. We were beaten by Cashel by two points. They had beaten us significantly two years previously. In 2009 we had won our fourth consecutive county title. We were a very close-knit group. We felt we had a great chance that year. But unfortunately, injuries, weather conditions and missed chances meant that it was not our day.
Treat others how you would like to be treated.
Niamh Hanniffy- A tough woman but says it how it is. To get a compliment from this girl is a privilege and a half!! Similar characteristics with Therese Maher and Ann-Marie Hayes in previous years.
Applicable to all managers - Why is the corner forward always the first one to go???
Learning to be disciplined and resilient. The lifelong friendships created. The All-Stars Tour to New York last year was a major highlight also! (Cheers Michelle Quilty and the Camogie Association for the nod)
Generally, I am a happy person, I’m happy in my work, in my relationship and in my sport.