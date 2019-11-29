News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

No levies will be placed on clubs, insists Tracey Kennedy

No levies will be placed on clubs, insists Tracey Kennedy
Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy. Picture: David Keane
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 09:46 PM

Cork GAA chair Tracey Kennedy has insisted that clubs in the county will not be levied to help ease the financial debt hanging over the Board — but she said that everyone must chip in in some way.

She revealed that the executive is planning a club tickets scheme next year, but that was not a levy: “It is our intention not to impose levies on clubs but there is no denying the fact that pressure will come on us in terms of meeting our commitments, and we have to ask our clubs to help us with a club ticket model, which is planned for the stadium.

“Our clubs and all our supporters need to be part of our journey but I don’t see that by imposing levies. I see different ways of doing it.”

She added: “Clubs want reform, they want success — that’s the message we get. But there has to be an acknowledgement from all stake holders that that is not going to come cheap or easy. If we want those things, then we will all have to find ways to contribute to that. (The likes of) Cairde Chorcaí provides a vehicle for some people with their €50 product. There are many ways. Remember, the County Board is the clubs.” Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said that fundraising models had to be “progressive not penal.

“The Cork Clubs’ draw has been a massive a success. (Former Treasurer) Pearse Murphy always said Cork don’t do levies, what we do is work in partnership with clubs with mutually beneficial fund-raising campaigns. For instance, we had clubs buying premium seats last night.

“The fact that we have the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh means we don’t have the old €10 million of reserves and the interest that generated. It was a great insurance policy for the Board and hard earned though they were, we don’t get to live off the fat of that.

“Plus, the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh generated funds — matches, concerts — while there is nothing coming out of the new stadium. We don’t want Cork to be generating funds to put into the stadium, but it’s on our books currently so it’s causing another financial issue.”

READ MORE

'This is a wake-up call': Annual losses of half a million 'unsustainable', says Cork GAA chief

More on this topic

When it comes to bad news, Cork GAA’s surely sold out nowWhen it comes to bad news, Cork GAA’s surely sold out now

Other things we learned from Cork GAA financesOther things we learned from Cork GAA finances

Cork County Board plan to appoint commercial managerCork County Board plan to appoint commercial manager

Liverpool hope to draw GAA games to expanded AnfieldLiverpool hope to draw GAA games to expanded Anfield

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Liverpool hope to draw GAA games to expanded AnfieldLiverpool hope to draw GAA games to expanded Anfield

Liam Brady: There's no instant cure for all that ails ArsenalLiam Brady: There's no instant cure for all that ails Arsenal

Mourinho delighted to see Taylor in United squadMourinho delighted to see Taylor in United squad

‘He's a two-trick pony’: The top ten Sunday Game controversies‘He's a two-trick pony’: The top ten Sunday Game controversies


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »