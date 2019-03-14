No guarantee of tickets for New York-bound Mayo fans

Mayo fans travelling to New York in May for the first GAA football championship match of the year have been warned that some of them may not get to see the match.

Thousands of supporters have already booked to travel to America to watch the Westerners take on the Exiles in the Connacht SFC quarter-final on Sunday, May 5, at Gaelic Park in New York, but Connacht GAA Council secretary John Prenty has warned “there’s no guarantee that everyone will get in” due to a potential shortage of tickets.

An unprecedented number of Mayo fans are believed to be travelling to New York Prenty also revealed that the Connacht GAA Council has no role in relation to ticketing for the match.

“This game is completely under control of New York GAA in terms of the ticketing, the entry, the exit and the capacity,” he said. “We have been liaising with New York GAA over the last number of months.

“And I think it’s fair to say that it’s going to be a challenge for New York GAA to get all the people in... The plan is that New York will sell a certain number of tickets in advance, but when that will happen and how many tickets will be sold, remains to be seen.”

There has been speculation some tickets may go on ‘pre-sale’ to New York GAA clubs in the coming weeks with the remainder sold on a ‘first come, first served’ basis at Gaelic Park on match day, but Prenty also said development work means Gaelic Park capacity may be down.