No decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this week

No decision will be taken on the vacant Cork senior ladies football management post until later this week, despite rumours that Ephie Fitzgerald has agreed to return to the hot-seat.

Speculation is rife that Fitzgerald, who ended his four-year reign as Cork ladies football manager following the county’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin in late August, is set to return to the sideline after players approached him in recent weeks to ask that he reconsider his position.

On the afternoon he brought an end to his time as Cork manager, Fitzgerald admitted his mind had been made up for some time that 2019 would be his last season involved.

“The result today was nothing to do with my decision to step down. That was made a while back,” he said.

Cork ladies football officials will discuss the vacant post before this evening’s full county board meeting but made clear no decision has been made given the selection committee, up to this juncture, have been preoccupied with finalising the Cork U14 and U16 management teams for 2020.

The minor and senior posts will become their chief focus in the coming days and it is likely that appointments could be made by the end of this week.

Elsewhere, the Cork senior ladies football final between Mourneabbey and West Cork will take place this Saturday at CIT (5pm). Mourneabbey, who overcame West Cork after a replay in the 2018 decider, are bidding for a sixth consecutive county title. The reigning All-Ireland club champions are already guaranteed their place in Munster as divisional outfits, such as West Cork, are prevented from progressing beyond their respective county championship.