News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

No decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this week

No decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this week
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 01:15 PM

No decision will be taken on the vacant Cork senior ladies football management post until later this week, despite rumours that Ephie Fitzgerald has agreed to return to the hot-seat.

Speculation is rife that Fitzgerald, who ended his four-year reign as Cork ladies football manager following the county’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin in late August, is set to return to the sideline after players approached him in recent weeks to ask that he reconsider his position.

On the afternoon he brought an end to his time as Cork manager, Fitzgerald admitted his mind had been made up for some time that 2019 would be his last season involved.

“The result today was nothing to do with my decision to step down. That was made a while back,” he said.

Cork ladies football officials will discuss the vacant post before this evening’s full county board meeting but made clear no decision has been made given the selection committee, up to this juncture, have been preoccupied with finalising the Cork U14 and U16 management teams for 2020.

The minor and senior posts will become their chief focus in the coming days and it is likely that appointments could be made by the end of this week.

Elsewhere, the Cork senior ladies football final between Mourneabbey and West Cork will take place this Saturday at CIT (5pm). Mourneabbey, who overcame West Cork after a replay in the 2018 decider, are bidding for a sixth consecutive county title. The reigning All-Ireland club champions are already guaranteed their place in Munster as divisional outfits, such as West Cork, are prevented from progressing beyond their respective county championship.

READ MORE

Fr O’Neill’s hold nerve to repel Blarney fightback

More on this topic

East Kerry hold firm to scupper Stacks in six-goal thrillerEast Kerry hold firm to scupper Stacks in six-goal thriller

Brilliant O’Shea gets Kenmare over the lineBrilliant O’Shea gets Kenmare over the line

Geaney goals drive clinical Dingle into quarter-finalsGeaney goals drive clinical Dingle into quarter-finals

Considine steals show for CratloeConsidine steals show for Cratloe


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Leinster 'in the dark' over Conan injuryLeinster 'in the dark' over Conan injury

The lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern MunichThe lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern Munich

Five things we learned from the Russian Grand PrixFive things we learned from the Russian Grand Prix

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is an unbelievable competitor – Rhys PatchellWales fly-half Dan Biggar is an unbelievable competitor – Rhys Patchell


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »