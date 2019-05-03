NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No ban for Naomh Colmcille following appeal but home games lost

Picture: North West Newspix
By Alan Foley
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 08:48 PM

The Donegal Hearings Committee have ruled that Naomh Colmcille lose their ‘home venue for all adult games’ for 12 weeks has been imposed for hosting ‘an unauthorized competition’ as part of a fundraising drive for a member with Motor Neurone Disease.

An eight-week ban for all adult teams and fine of €500 had been proposed for the Newtowncunningham club for staging what was termed ‘an unauthorized tournament’ at Pairc Colmcille in February for Paul Dillon, a former player and coach.

Naomh Colmcille had their appeal heard on Tuesday night and although the Donegal County Board’s hands were tied and bound by the terms of the Official Guide, the Hearings Committee has plenary powers in determining sanctions.

The soccer tournament formed part of a series of fundraisers that was run by an external committee from the GAA club by local councillor Paul Canning in the area for charity drive that also included over 20 events such as 5k runs, table-quizzes, auctions, dances and bootcamps.

In all, over €85,000 was raised to modify the family home of Paul, his wife Emma and their three children.

A bedroom and bathroom are currently being built onto their home and is expected to be completed by the summer.

Naomh Colmcille men's and ladies' adult teams will therefore have to play five of their ‘home’ fixtures over the next three months away from Pairc Colmcille.

