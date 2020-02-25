Nine of Kerry's 2018 All-Ireland minor champions in U20 team to play Limerick

Kerry's U20 team for tomorrow's Munster semi-final assignment away to Limerick contains nine players who featured in the 2018 All-Ireland minor final win

Kerry's Paul Walsh celebrates the 2018 All-Ireland win.

Eight of John Sugrue's team - goalkeeper Marc Kelliher, defenders Owen Fitzgerald and Dan McCarthy, midfielder Darragh Lyne, and forwards Paul Walsh, Patrick Darcy, Killian Falvey, and Paul O'Shea - started the 2018 minor final victory over Galway, while Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich, named at corner-forward here, came on as a sub.

AFL-bound Deividas Uosis is listed among the subs.

Kerry (Munster U20 semi-final v Limerick): M Kelliher (Glenflesk); O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla), J McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), D McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks); L Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), D Casey (Austin Stacks), S O’Brien (Beaufort); D Lyne (Killarney Legion), M O’Gara (Austin Stacks); P Walsh (Brosna), P Darcy (Glenflesk), K Falvey (Annascaul); R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), S Keane (Listowel Emmets), P O’Shea (Kilcummin).

Subs: Deividas Uosis (Dingle), Alan Dineen (Rathmore), Seán O’Connell (Cordal), Colm Moriarty (Annascaul), Tadhg Ó Siochrú (Tuosist), Dylan Geaney (Dingle), Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks), Eddie Horan (Scartaglen), Jack O’Connor (Beaufort).

