Nickie Quaid: We wanted to put right Thurles loss

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid has taken umbrage with suggestions the Treaty County could have done more to beat Clare in the last round of the Munster SHC a fortnight ago, a result they emphatically reversed yesterday.

Limerick’s failure to overcome Tipperary on June 16 saw Clare, despite beating Cork the same afternoon, eliminated from the championship. All-Ireland-winning Clare captain Anthony Daly wrote in this paper the day after those results “it’s harder again for Clare to take when they know that Limerick could have done more”. It was a point he reiterated on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game yesterday.

Quaid, following Limerick’s comprehensive Munster final win, wanted the record set straight, rubbishing claims that Limerick were anything but gung-ho on achieving victory in their previous meeting with Tipperary.

“We were very disappointed leaving Thurles two weeks ago. We felt we just didn’t perform. There was a lot of things going on, people saying we didn’t really want to win it.

“We went to Thurles two weeks ago to win the game, 100%. We just didn’t perform,” Quaid stressed.

“We were beaten by a better team, went back into camp after it, and focused on ourselves. Thankfully, the work we put in [since that defeat] paid off and we got the win today.

“Careers are short enough and winning championship matches are hard enough to do. Every single match we go out to play, we are looking to win it. There is no feeling like winning a championship match. We were very disappointed two weeks ago in Thurles. We just wanted to put that right and thankfully, we did today.”

Quaid, Declan Hannon, and Graeme Mulcahy were the three members of Limerick’s Munster final starting team that had been involved in the 2013 provincial final win, with the goalkeeper delighting in finally adding a second Munster medal to what is a rapidly growing collection of silverware. “2013 was absolutely unbelievable, as is today. You couldn’t compare the two.

“Winning Munster championships are so hard. This is my 10th year on the panel. During that time, we’ve reached three Munster finals, and this is my second to win. It is a phenomenal feeling because they are so hard to come by. It is absolutely brilliant to get this title under our belt.”

Given they finished four adrift of Liam Sheedy’s side in their round-robin meeting, Quaid surely couldn’t have envisaged a 12-point winning margin here?

“It was never going to be easy so we’re just delighted to get over the line. We were never really comfortable because Tipperary have such good forwards, there was always the chance they could slip in for a goal.

“We’ll celebrate this for a couple of days and then we’ll get back into training for the All-Ireland semi-final. Hopefully, we’ll have a good crack at the semi-final.”