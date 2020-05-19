Niamh Rockett: 'When I was 16 I was told I would be in a wheelchair by the time I was 30'

Both are very important to be successful, as both go hand in hand, but I believe ambition is more important in my opinion anyway. I am a firm believer in not setting limitations on myself and I suppose ambition is a characteristic I admire in a lot of my sporting heroes.
My father Eddie. I don’t think he has ever missed one of my games! He has been there through all my best days and the worst days, although he can be as critical as Joe Brolly at the best of times!
To win a Senior All-Ireland would be a dream. Myself and Claire Whyte said we would retire when it happens as we would have a Junior, Intermediate and Senior All-Ireland – that is the dream!
Definitely playing with my nephews and niece. They live right next door so anytime you’re feeling down they always pick you up. I would also have to say any chance I get I try to do some travelling when sport has eased down.
Chocolate or some sort of sweet dessert. I have done a lot of baking during COVID- 19, so the sooner we get back training the better!
Chris Martin, Doireann Garrihy, Donagh Meyler, and Katie Taylor. A nice mix!
Probably being able to time travel would be pretty cool.
I have an ongoing knee problem, for which I have gotten three operations and had diagnosed with arthritis. When I was 16 I was told I would be in a wheelchair by the time I was 30. My whole world crumbled when I was told I couldn’t play sports anymore, having played hockey, soccer, football, and camogie. Looking back now I would tell my 18-year-old self that things will be tough, you’ll have good days and bad days but things will work out and don’t lose hope. I have been lucky enough to win two All-Irelands after my operations.
Being diagnosed with Arthritis after my third operation. It would have saved a lot of tears!
“If you can believe it, your mind can achieve it”
Claire Whyte, she always seems to be close by anytime I get upended in a tackle.
“Who has the final say, you or Dan Shanahan (the real boss)?”
The friends and people I have met through sport definitely. I’ve met some amazing people which I will hopefully have for life.
That’s a tough question, I’m usually quite optimistic but at the moment with no sport, it can be very demoralising. I’m kept busy with teaching during the day and helping out on the farm at home so I’d say 8/10 (11/10 if we get a Championship!).