Niamh Mulcahy off to New York ahead of perfect match with Gary Brennan

By Daragh Ó Conchúir
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 04:00 AM

These are exciting times for Niamh Mulcahy.

Earlier this month, she collected a Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Star — her first after 15 years of breaking scoring records with Limerick.

That award, in turn, has led to this week’s trip to New York where she will play alongside the best and brightest talents the sport has to offer.

The celebrations won’t end there, with Mulcahy set to marry Clare football legend Gary Brennan next month.

Mulcahy though is keen to share the glory of that All-Star statuette: “Getting the All-Star has probably made other people a lot more happy than it has made me.

“My parents are delighted, club managers and trainers over the years, coaches and managers with Limerick over the years from underage through to senior, “ said Mulcahy who was Young Player of the Year in 2007.

But Mulcahy admits that there is one bonus of being an All-Star winner this weekend.

“I was fortunate enough to get to go to Madrid two years ago when there were a lot of double All-Stars with Cork and Kilkenny.

It’s probably a bit nicer this year, having an award, you don’t feel as much as a fraud going!

“It’s brilliant and Gaelic Park is synonymous with GAA outside of Ireland. I’ve relations in New York that are involved and they’re looking forward to the game as well.”

Another member of the travelling party, Kilkenny’s Edwina Keane got married last weekend. And Mulcahy admits she is relishing her own big day.

“Once Gary is there to meet me at the altar, it’s all done now,” she says with a smile.

