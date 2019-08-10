Newmarket regroup and get back in title chase

Newmarket 1-13 - 1-10 Naomh Abán

Cork Premier IFC

A much-improved second-half performance saw Newmarket advance to the third round of the Cork Premier IFC following victory over Naomh Abán at Millstreet last night.

Having lost narrowly to Bandon in their opening championship game, they

regrouped sufficiently and can now look forward to a meeting next weekend with the winners of tomorrow’s clash involving Aghada and Éire Óg.

They deserved their victory, outscoring the mid-Cork side eight points to one in the second half, while they also missed a penalty midway through the half that would have made life much easier for them in this come-from-behind win. They were helped too by the fact Naomh Abán — after a promising first 30 minutes — didn’t score from play after the interval.

It was 1-9 to 1-5 at half-time in favour of Naomh Abán after Niall Ó Ceallaigh scored a goal in first-half stoppage, the attacker put through by his brother Diarmuid. But, Newmarket — with the aid of the wind — took control from the restart.

Naomh Abán began brightly with Cork U20 All Ireland medallist Josh O’Keeffe forced into an early save. It wasn’t long before the Muskerry men got the scoreboard up and running following two great efforts from the boot of Maidhc Ó Duinnín and Diarmuid Ó Ceallaigh.

While it took Newmarket seven minutes to open their scoring, it was worth the wait as Conor O’Keeffe found the net after a flowing move involving Tony O’Keeffe and Mickey Cottrell. It was nip and tuck, neither side giving an inch, and at the end of the first quarter, the teams were locked 1-2 to 0-5.

Ó Duinnín’s influence for Naomh Abán left its mark, and he landed a brace while Micheál Ó Liatháin and Aodan Ó Luasa increased the margin to four points. Ó Luasa’s was probably a goal opportunity but his blasted shot flew over the bar.

Newmarket set about reducing the gap and did well to bring it back to one point approaching the short whistle. There were quickfire points from Daniel Culloty, TJ Brosnan and Barry O’Connor which put them in a good position. However, Niall Ó Ceallaigh’s timely goal left Naomh Aban four to the good at the change of ends.

Newmarket found their stride on the resumption. Culloty and Ryan O’Keeffe pointing inside three minutes. Another placed ball from Culloty and one from play from Conor O’Keeffe drew them level by the 40th minute.

Newmarket were in full flow now. In the 49th minute, they were awarded a penalty after a foot block on Tony O’Keeffe. Conor O’Keeffe stepped up but his effort tailed wide of the left post.

A big let-off for Naomh Abán but they couldn’t avail. They didn’t register until nine minutes from time with an Ó Duinnín free. It was 1-10 apiece. That was it, they didn’t score again.

Gradually the Duhallow men, fielding without the injured Bart Daly, pulled away. Conor O’Keeffe kicked an outstanding point from distance to edge them ahead. Conor O’Keeffe was involved again when Ryan O’Keeffe eased his way forward for a point.

It was Conor O’Keeffe once more who sealed the win in injury time.

Scorers for Newmarket: C O’Keeffe (1-3), D Culloty (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 45m), B O’Connor and R O’Keeffe (0-2 each), T O’Keeffe and TJ Brosnan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Naomh Abán: M Ó Duinnín (0-6, 0-5 frees), N Ó Ceallaigh (1-0), A Ó Luasa (0-2), M Ó Liatháin and D Ó Ceallaigh (0-1 each).

NEWMARKET:

J O’Keeffe; J Guiney, A Ryan, P Browne; A Browne, TJ Brosnan, P Allen; C Browne, M Cottrell; B O’Connor, T O’Keeffe, K O’Sullivan; R O’Keeffe, D Culloty, C O’Keeffe.

Subs: J Ryan for TJ Brosnan (44), D Hannon for D Culloty (58), TJ Bodie for C O’Keeffe (61).

NAOMH ABÁN:

M Ó Donnchú; S Ó Murchú, C Ó Deasúna, T Ó hAileasa; É Ó Críodáin, D Ó Scanaill, M Ó Liatháin; C Ó Murchú, C de hÍde; N Ó Ceallaigh, M Ó Duinnín, C Ó Críodáin; D Ó Ceallaigh, D Ó hAileamháin, A Ó Luasa.

Subs: D Ó Laoire for D Ó Ceallaigh (45), T Ó Riordáin for T Ó hAileasa (57).

Referee: John O’Leary (Mallow).