Newly-released video shows full extent of Brendan Maher's heroic half-a-hurley point

TG4 have released another angle of Brendan Maher's stunning point to clinch Borris-Ileigh's place in the All-Ireland Club Final.

The close-up video follows Maher as his hurley splits down the middle from the bottom of the grip in converting a free for a three-point lead.

He calls for a hurley but as the puck-out is taken short, he closes down the St Thomas' goalie for a block-down. The sliotar is then returned to him by the sideline where he hits the decisive score with what's left of his hurley.

He told reporters after the game: “It broke from the bottom of the grip, it split down the middle.

“I had the poll side, half the hurley, it was fairly mould to try to put it over, I could have missed it just as easily.”

Here's the original: