Newly-released video shows full extent of Brendan Maher's heroic half-a-hurley point

TG4 have released another angle of Brendan Maher's stunning point to clinch Borris-Ileigh's place in the All-Ireland Club Final.
The close-up video follows Maher as his hurley splits down the middle from the bottom of the grip in converting a free for a three-point lead.
He calls for a hurley but as the puck-out is taken short, he closes down the St Thomas' goalie for a block-down. The sliotar is then returned to him by the sideline where he hits the decisive score with what's left of his hurley.
Here is another angle of that fantastic passage of play from @BrenMaher8 of @Borris_GAA #NeverGiveUp #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/tVeSjI7qRz— GAA BEO TG4 (@GAA_BEO) January 7, 2020
He told reporters after the game: “It broke from the bottom of the grip, it split down the middle.
“I had the poll side, half the hurley, it was fairly mould to try to put it over, I could have missed it just as easily.”
Here's the original:
Brendan Maher ! Caman briste aige agus bhí sé fós abalta é a chur thar an trasnan! @Borris_GAA @TipperaryGAA pic.twitter.com/XoA7u2WMH5— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 5, 2020