Newcestown captain Jack Meade: ‘It’s going to be a totally different battle this time’

West Cork derbies in the Cork SHC are a bit like buses; you wait years for one to arrive and then you get a mouth-watering one two years in-a-row.

The clash of Newcestown and Bandon in Clonakilty last year had plenty of tongues wagging back west, and while the nature of first-round encounters these days can dilute the fare somewhat, Newcestown captain Jack Meade isn’t expecting any quarter to be given, or asked on Saturday.

“We’re really looking forward to it now, it’s a massive local derby. It was a good game last year over in Clonakilty. We got one over on Bandon then and they wouldn’t have been too happy with their performance on the day. We know it’s going to be a totally different battle this time though. Both teams are going to be well up for it but it’s all about getting your own house in order really, getting everything set and being prepared and doing everything you can to be right on the day. It is special having the game down in west Cork. You know that there’s going to be a huge local following. “It’s nice to play in front of big crowds in a good atmosphere.”

Newcestown must be one of the smallest dual senior clubs in the country and with such a small playing base, the demands can be difficult to balance. For Meade, however, this is a challenge that is easy to embrace.

“It can be difficult playing games every weekend, you’re flat out with it but it’s what you want really. That’s why you play, you want to play hurling and football, you want to have matches week in and week out. It is challenging on the body alright but we are happy to do it: “It’s the same band of players, the same group. There’s only one or two who play one or the other (football or hurling). Everyone works together to keep a happy camp. We all know each other inside out and we’re obviously used to playing with each other.”

Clubs and teams can often be a mass of contradiction as they strive to strike the right balance between continuity and freshness. For Newcestown this year, it’s all about tweaking what’s already in place. Jim O’Sullivan has returned as manager and he’s bolstered his set-up with the addition of an iconic star of yesteryear.

“We’ve the same management team as last year but we also have Tim Crowley involved this year and he’s a great addition with the knowledge and experience that he’s going to bring to us is going to be phenomenal. We’ve only played three league games to date.

“We beat Killeagh the first day out, we lost to Na Piarsaigh by a goal then and were beaten comprehensively enough by the Barr’s the last day out.

“So, we’re kind of up and down but we’re blooding plenty of young players. Everyone is getting games. We beat Clon in the west Cork U21 final last year so we’ve a few lads coming in from that and hopefully they can add to the panel this year.”