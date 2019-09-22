Newcastle West knock out champs

Newcastle West 2-10 - 1-7 Adare

Newcastle West are into the Limerick SFC final following a 2-10 to 1-7 victory over champions Adare at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale. Eoin Hurley starred for the Magpies with 1-6 from corner-forward, while the evergreen Mike McMahon chipped in with 1-1.

Newcastle West led by 2-6 to 0-4 at the end of a dominant first half, but Eoin Ryan’s early goal brought Adare back into the contest. There was just a goal between the sides with 11 minutes remaining, with Newcastle West failing to score until Hurley slotted over his sixth of the evening.

The Jerome Stack-trained side followed up with points from Limerick county stars Iain Corbett and Jamie Lee which put them 2-9 to 1-6 ahead with 50 minutes on the clock. Adare responded with Davy Lyons and Hugh Bourke scores, but Mike McMahon put a seal on Newcastle’s win with an excellent point to wrap up the victory.

Scorers for Newcastle West: E Hurley 1-6 (5f), M McMahon 1-1, T Quilligan, J Lee and I Corbett 0-1 each.

Scorers for Adare: H Bourke 0-5 (4f), E Ryan 1-0, R Bourke (1f) and D Lyons 0-1 each.

NEWCASTLE WEST:

M Quilligan; M O’Keeffe, D O’Doherty, M O’Leary; W Hurley, S Brosnan; S Hurley; S Murphy, I Corbett; B Hurley, AJ O’Connor, T Quilligan; E Hurley, M McMahon, J Lee.

Subs: L Woulfe for W Hurley (42 mins, b card), D Kelly for B Hurley (47 mins), S Kelly for T Quilligan (55 mins), D Fox for Lee (64 mins).

ADARE:

B Carmody; O Collins, A O’Connor, D Connolly; S Doherty, E Ryan, P Maher; S Keeley, J English; S O’Connor, H Bourke, R Connolly; M Lyons, R Bourke, D Lyons.

Subs: M Connolly for S O’Connor (44 mins), R Gleeson for English (55 mins), J Fitzgerald for M Lyons (57 mins).