New York eyeing up Tailteann Cup games

New York are keen to contest the second tier football championship, according to defender Dylan Curran.

The county board earlier this year requested their team would be among the participants in the Tailteann Cup this summer but were turned down before the pandemic.

However, with their own Larry McCarthy taking over as GAA president next February, they are optimistic they will be guaranteed at least two championship games in 2021. “We’re trying to get into the tier two championship,” says Curran. “We all have the drive to play.”

The visa status of players on the New York panel had always been cited as a potential stumbling block in the team playing a game in Ireland. However, Curran insists that isn’t as much of an issue for the current panel. “The team we have now, the majority of the panel have their visas and we would be able to go anywhere to play.”

Meanwhile, London forward Killian Butler hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing Gaelic football in Ireland.

The speedy 23-year-old scored a goal against Galway in last year’s Connacht SFC opener and found the net again in the qualifier defeat to Offaly and upon returning to action late in the league scored 1-7 against Wicklow this year.

“I wouldn’t have it off the cards that I would try it in Ireland because the only way you’re going to improve is against better people so if there’s an opportunity to have a crack at it in Ireland… I would have to see what my work situation is like but, yeah, I would definitely try it.

“Home is home, though, so I wouldn’t see myself away for a long time.”

Butler played in New York last year but had to serve a suspension late last year as he had done so without his transfer going through.

“It was kind of my own fault, I didn’t get the paperwork sorted. I made the mistake and took the ban.”

