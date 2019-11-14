News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

New Galway boss O’Neill says players starting with ‘clean slate’

New Galway boss O’Neill says players starting with ‘clean slate’
By John Fallon
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 05:50 AM

New Galway hurling manager Shane O’Neill will meet the players for the first time this evening and says everyone will be starting with a clean slate.

The Limerick man, who guided his native Na Piarsaigh to the All-Ireland club title in 2016, is the last of the Liam MacCarthy Cup managers to be appointed for next season.

His predecessor Micheál Donoghue was appointed three days before Christmas in 2015 and led them to All-Ireland glory in his second season in charge before surprisingly stepping down in August.

O’Neill, who won two Limerick and Munster titles in his four years in charge of Na Piarsiagh before working with Éire Óg Nenagh for a season, said he is looking forward to taking charge of the Tribesmen.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my four years in management with Na Piarsaigh and then with Nenagh, dealing with elite players in both clubs.

“A lot of the Limerick senior team were with Na Piarsaigh and then some of the Tipperary senior team with Nenagh, so you could see the high standards that’s expected from the players. It’s something I enjoyed and now the opportunity has arisen with Galway. I was very impressed with the members of the committee I met and the people on the board, very professional in everything they did.”

The Limerick-based solicitor said he is working on his backroom team and confirmed Na Piarsaigh clubmate John Fitzgerald will be his coach. The former goalkeeper has extensive management experience, working with the likes of Limerick IT and Éire Óg Nenagh for the past few seasons.

Strength and conditioning coach Lukasz Kirszenstein will continue in his role with Galway. The Polish native worked with Tipperary in their 2016 All-Ireland success before backing it up with the Tribesmen the following year.

“Everyone is starting with a clean slate,” added O’Neill. “There will need to be some sort of bedding-in period, we need to get to know each other as people as much as hurling people, what our attributes are from a hurling point of view but also from our personalities.

“I’m looking forward to it. There are serious, quality hurlers there and I’m looking forward to getting to know them and working with them.”

O’Neill was at the Galway SHC final on Sunday and is set to plan the next few months with the players and management team.

“We have Walsh Cup on January 12, the final is on the following week and then we will be straight into the league and it will be off from there.

“We finished fourth in Leinster this year and it will be every bit as competitive next summer but we are looking forward to that already,” added O’Neill.

More on this topic

Munster Council will let counties play pre-ChristmasMunster Council will let counties play pre-Christmas

GAA relax training ban rules during pre-seasonGAA relax training ban rules during pre-season

Corn Uí Mhuirí round-up: Coláiste Choilm and Hammies advanceCorn Uí Mhuirí round-up: Coláiste Choilm and Hammies advance

Two wins from two as St Francis College see off SkibbereenTwo wins from two as St Francis College see off Skibbereen

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'

Southgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ publicSouthgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ public

GAA relax training ban rules during pre-seasonGAA relax training ban rules during pre-season


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fastion. By Paul McLachen.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »