Nemo Rangers to 'seriously consider' defensive game plan

Nemo Rangers manager Paul O’Donovan says Corofin are the best club team ever.

Even though the Galway side are third in the roll of honour with five All Ireland titles – two behind his own club (seven) and one behind Crossmaglen (six) – their recent unprecedented successes sets them apart.

“Three All Irelands in a row is incredible. They have been outstanding. Probably the best team of all-time, football-wise. Definitely, they are up there with the best.

“This is their fourth final (win) in six years. And they don’t look like slowing down either. Crossmaglen probably came close to something like that in the noughties.”

Corofin defeated Nemo Rangers in the All Ireland semi-final by six points, hitting them with an unanswered 1-4 early on.

“You could see what Kilcoo were at. Maybe, it is a template now how to play against Corofin but it is not the way I like to play.

I honestly don’t know if I could adopt those tactics but it is something we will seriously consider after watching that game.

“I thought it was a very dour game. Corofin, being the fancied team, were trying to take the game to Kilcoo but they were sitting back and defending in numbers.

“It makes for a very poor game for the spectator but finals are for winning, it is not about the performance.”

The Cork and Munster champions kick start the Kelleher Shield (Division 1 league) on Friday night with a home game against Carbery Rangers. O’Donovan will have to plan this year without Peter Morgan and Brian Twomey who have both retired.

“If you could unearth another couple of players, it would be fantastic. Blood a few guys and give them an opportunity to play at that level and see what they are made of.

“We will probably be without our Cork players for the rest of the league, we have five players involved, so that is one third of our team. If we can finish mid-table or upwards from there, we would be happy enough.”

