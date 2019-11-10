News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nemo Rangers hold out for win after tough challenge from Newcastle West

Nemo Rangers' Conor Horgan in possession. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
By Denis Hurley
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 04:26 PM

Nemo Rangers (Cork) 1-9 - 0-9 Newcastle West (Limerick)

Nemo Rangers are through to the semi-finals of the AIB Munster Club SFC after they held off the challenge of Newcastle West at Mallow on Sunday.

While they never trailed, Nemo were never able to fully shake off their Limerick opponents, who cut the gap to two points when Seán Murphy pointed with seven minutes left. However, it was as close as they came and Nemo might have made the game safe late on only for Michael Quilligan Jnr to save from Conor Horgan. Luke Connolly pointed the resultant 45 and it proved to be the final score.

Connolly had been key for Nemo early on, kicking three points as they moved 0-4 to 0-0 in front but Newcastle West came back strongly, with Eoin Hurley, Stephen Brosnan and Iain Corbett on target.

By half-time, Nemo were 0-6 to 0-4 in front and looked to have landed a decisive blow as Luke Connolly and Paul Kerrigan combined to set up Ciarán Dalton for a goal, with Stephen Cronin’s point just after that opening up a six-point lead.

Players from both teams during a coming together. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
However, once again Newcastle West refused to yield and Eoin Hurley (two) and Thomas Quilligan had points to cut the gap. After Mark Cronin moved Nemo four in front again, Corbett and Murphy and them within two, 1-8 to 0-9, but Nemo held out.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly 0-5 (0-1 free, 0-1 45), C Dalton 1-1, K O’Donovan, S Cronin, M Cronin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newcastle West: I Corbett, E Hurley (0-2 frees) 0-3 each, S Murphy, T Quilligan (free), S Brosnan 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: M Martin; B Murphy, A O’Reilly, A Cronin; K O’Donovan, S Cronin, J Horgan; A O’Donovan, J McDermott; C Dalton, P Kerrigan, C O’Brien; L Connolly, M Cronin, C Horgan.

NEWCASTLE WEST: M Quilligan; M O’Leary, M O’Keeffe, D O’Doherty; W Hurley, S Hurley, S Brosnan; S Murphy, I Corbett; B Hurley, AJ O’Connor, T Quilligan; E Hurley, M McMahon, J Lee.

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Kerry)

