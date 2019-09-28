Nemo manager wary of dips in display

Not that Paul O’Donovan is suffering déjà vu, but he feels the same quiet confidence about his Nemo Rangers side going into today’s quarter-final with champions St Finbarr’s as he did 12 months ago.

Back then, Castlehaven dumped All-Ireland runners-up Nemo out of the championship to the tune of 10 points. Fatigue appeared to catch up on the Trabeg men as their elongated 2017 season overlapped with last year’s although O’Donovan still makes no excuses.

“Last year I would have said coming into the game against Castlehaven that we were going well. We had played some good challenge matches and had been impressive in them but then for some reason the wheels came off the wagon down in Dunmanway.

“This year, I would say the same thing, that I’m happy with where we are and that we’re in the right place for Saturday night. Obviously, you need the rub of the green and if we can get that I have every confidence that we are good to progress but it’s Nemo-Barrs and there’s never much in it.”

Had Nemo been scarred by that 15-point loss to Corofin on March 17 last year? O’Donovan came in as manager soon after that defeat, which did take some time to digest.

“We spoke about that game, we thought it was just a blip and on the day they played well and we didn’t and when you get that combination that’s the result you can get.

“But you have to look at what Corofin did to (Dr) Crokes this year and going into that game it was probably 50-50 but Corofin absolutely blew them off the field. Put that Corofin out in Division 2 or 3 of the National League and I’d think they’d survive they’re that good.

“I don’t think it affected us much last year. We still don’t know what happened against Castlehaven but I think we have put that behind us this year. We’ve played well at times. It’s difficult when you have five guys in with Cork and you’re trying to get ready for a game because you’re trying to integrate them back into the team and they’re automatic starters but they have had long seasons with Cork and you’re trying to get them back up to the level. They have had a nice break and it’s building up.

“Paul Kerrigan being the oldest player in the group, he’s a great guy to have around whether it’s the dressing room or the training field or a match situation where he’s a great leader too. Luke (Connolly) and Stephen (Sherlock) as well, even though Stephen’s only 24, they’re great leaders. The work Micheál Aodh Martin puts into his game is incredible whether it’s looking at the opposition or working on his own game. Kevin (O’Donovan) came back to us injured so we haven’t had him but he’s had two or three weeks training now so hopefully he will be available.”

O’Donovan is wary of a certain lack of consistency.

“I wasn’t involved two years ago but I would have been watching how we were 12 points up against the Barr’s and they were coming back into the game. Against Dohenys this year, we played well for 15 to 20 minutes and then had a poor second half so we’ve been trying to work on that. It’s about getting a 60-minute performance out of the team.

“I don’t think we’re looking for any one thing. What I’d like to see is the lads play to their potential, which we have all over the field. If we can harness that and it’s hard to do that, getting everybody on the same page, then we’ll be there or thereabouts. It’s not so much looking for a spark but getting consistency into our performances.”

The proverbial saying about form going out the window in derbies applies to Nemo-St Finbarr’s too, but O’Donovan anticipates their opponents as champions are a tougher prospect.

“Our approach isn’t different but it probably gives them a bit more confidence them going into the game as champions.

“They have probably been the most consistent team in Cork in the last two, three years. We narrowly beat them in ’17 in a replay and they won pulling away from Duhallow in the final last year. They’re the current league champions so they’re the team showing the bit of form. I was at their game against Carbery Rangers and they were very good.”

Although Kevin Fulignati is out, Kevin O’Donovan stands a chance of playing some part of this evening’s clash, which the Nemo manager believes will be quite tactical.

“The weather conditions look like they will be wet and possibly windy so that will take from the chances of a shootout. The team with the most hunger and the right game-plan will be the team that wins. Match-ups will be crucial and there are some key players that we need to get our match-ups right with and I’ve no doubt (St Finbarr’s manager) Paul O’Keeffe is saying the same thing about us. The middle eight is going to be crucial.

“We have to factor in all those things and it might be a bit of luck in the end and a refereeing decision. We have an excellent referee in Conor Lane on Saturday evening and anything that can go in your favour can change the game for you.”