News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Nemo grind out sodden tussle

Nemo grind out sodden tussle
POINT OF ATTACK: Nemo Rangers star Paul Kerrigan takes on St Finbarr’s forward Denis O’Brien in the Cork SFC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan
By Bob Lester
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 09:00 PM

Nemo Rangers 1-12 - 0-8 St Finbarr’s

Nemo Rangers upped the ante big time in the second half to send champions St Finbarr’s packing in appalling weather conditions at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday. The incessant rain made this Cork SFC quarter-final a real slog before the 2017 champions got the formula right after a sluggish enough opening half.

Battling Nemo kept the champions scoreless for 28 minutes of a rough and tumble second half that became a war of attrition, with referee Conor Lane issuing a plethora of yellow cards and Barrs’ Colm Keane seeing red after a second yellow offence late on.

Nemo boss Paul O’Donovan was pleased afterwards. “Retaining possession was key in the second half, we got the match-ups right and stopped them from scoring for most of the half. We had a lot of turnovers in the first half but I still felt we matched them and if we had got an early goal it might have made a big difference.

“In the conditions it was always going to be a dogged affair but I was delighted with some of the points Paul (Kerrigan) and Luke (Connolly) scored in the second half. Pleased, very pleased. We’ll have a recovery session now in the morning and then try and get our heads together for two weeks’ time and get our gameplan in order.”

The Blues looked the livelier outfit in the opening half despite Nemo spurning two good goal chances inside seven minutes.

First Brian Murphy and Jack Horgan set up Luke Connolly but the Cork attacker’s shot went across the goalmouth hitting Conor Horgan on the head before going wide.

Then Steven Cronin and Murphy again combined to set up Barry O’Driscoll but his shot was well saved by Barr’s keeper Patrick O’Neill for a 65 which Connolly beautifully pointed into the rain and wind.

But Barr’s were menacing too with Ian Maguire in fine form at midfield and Steven Sherlock sublime up front, scoring three fabulous points. The champions led 0-3 to 0-2, Mark Cronin giving Nemo an early lead.

With the aid of the elements, the Barr’s drove on with a Colm Keane giving them a tasty lead with two fine points but then they lost wing-back Colm Scully to a black card with Robert O’Mahony entering the action and Michael Shields moving to defensive duties.

Nemo were always in the picture, with a Cronin free and a Horgan free reducing the deficit and they might even have been ahead but for some poor shooting.

In the 28th minute the Barr’s lost a glorious goal chance when a Maguire set up Sherlock but he handpassed the ball to the net and the goal was disallowed. The Barr’s led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break thanks to a Maguire point.

With the rain bucketing down Nemo resumed full of menace in the second half and were ahead inside six minutes thanks to delicious points from a Mark Cronin free and Kerrigan and it was now Nemo leading 0-7 to 0-6 entering the final quarter as referee Lane became a busy man.

There was no stopping Nemo.

Despite the ball being like a bar of soap, Kerrigan, with his second, Connolly another and Horgan all pointed, and when Connolly added his fifth with a huge free Nemo were on their way, leading 0-11 to 0-6 with 58 minutes elapsed.

The Barr’s did stage a late charge with points from substitute Adrian Murphy and a Sherlock free but the damage was done and Jack Horgan’s last-minute goal merely put the icing on the cake as Nemo now face a mouth-watering semi-final clash with Douglas.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L. Connolly (0-5, 2 frees, 1 45); J. Horgan (1-0); M. Cronin (0-3, 1 free), C. Horgan and P. Kerrigan (0-2 each)

Scorers for St. Finbarr’s: S. Sherlock (0-4, 1 free); C. Keane (0-2); I. Maguire and A. Murphy (0-1 each).

NEMO RANGERS: M.A. Martin; B. Murphy, A O’Reilly, A. Cronin; K.O’Donovan, S. Cronin, J. Horgan; P. Morgan, J. McDermott; L. Connolly, P. Kerrigan, C. O’Brien; M. Cronin, B. O’Driscoll, C. Horgan.

Subs: B. Cripps for A. Cronin (b s), A. O’Donovan for Morgan (50m), C. Dalton for O’Driscoll (56m).

ST FINBARR’S: P. O‘Neill; R. O’Dwyer, D. Quinn, C. Dennehy; C. Scully, C. Lyons, J. Burns; I. Maguire, B. Hayes; C. Keane, C. Barrett, D. O’ Brien; E. McGreevey, S. Sherlock, M. Shields.

Subs: P. Kennedy for O’Dwyer (13m), R. O’Mahony for Scully ((b c 23m), J. Linehan for O’Mahony (30m), C. Davey for Quinn (35m), A. Murphy for Hayes (43m), C. McCarthy for O’Brien (56m).

Referee: C. Lane (Banteer).

More on this topic

Champions Crokes do the damage in second halfChampions Crokes do the damage in second half

Clonakilty powerless against Duhallow’s strength in depthClonakilty powerless against Duhallow’s strength in depth

Donal Óg Cusack back in Cork fold as minor manager as Kingston returns to senior roleDonal Óg Cusack back in Cork fold as minor manager as Kingston returns to senior role

Cian Lynch wants video technology for GAA officialsCian Lynch wants video technology for GAA officials


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

I don’t know the rules anymore – Cheika fumes at Kerevi callI don’t know the rules anymore – Cheika fumes at Kerevi call

World Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top groupWorld Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top group

Gatland: Wales have earned right to celebrateGatland: Wales have earned right to celebrate

The Daily Donal: The morning after the night beforeThe Daily Donal: The morning after the night before


Lifestyle

The nature of limestone is defined by severe erosion as the carboniferous rock dissolves. This is seen most dramatically in the Burren, where underground rivers, clints, grykes, and erratics lend dramatic consequence to the landscape. Where limestone outcrops occur off the coast the severe erosion is augmented by the power of the sea producing often exotic shapes.The Islands of Ireland: Island tales cobbled together on Cappanacush

SHANE Clarke is CEO of Nano Nagle Place, site of the former Presentation Convent in Cork city, founded by Nano Nagle in the 1750s. It has been renovated as a heritage, community and education project, and has two retail spaces, one which sells books, crafts and design and the other which sells books of historical interest. It was recently announced as one of the Retail Excellence Ireland Top 100 stores.We Sell Books: ‘If it’s got Cork in the title, we want to have it’

Not all heart disease warning signs are as obvious as severe chest pain. Two leading cardiologists outline some of the more subtle symptoms.World Heart Day: 8 subtle signs of heart disease you might not know about

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »