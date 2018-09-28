Home»Sport

National Appeals Committee reduces Carnacon players' suspensions

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 05:33 PM

The National Appeals Committee of the LGFA has reduced the suspension of eight Carnacon players.

The Connacht Council had decided 10 days ago to suspend them for four weeks. They had also allowed Carnacon to remain in the Mayo Football Championship, but the club was fined €500.

However, after sitting for six hours last night to hear the appeal from the players, the National Appeals Committee imposed a two-week suspension on them.

READ MORE: Mayo ladies row: Twists and turns in the row that tore a team apart

The suspension is to run from 12am on Thursday, September 27, to 12am on Thursday, October 11.

The ongoing Mayo ladies football row, which saw eight members of the Carnacon club withdraw from the Mayo panel, has brought claim and counter-claim from the players, manager Peter Leahy and the Mayo LGFA, which has backed the manager at all times.


