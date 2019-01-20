Naomh Éanna player scores stunning 45-metre goal in All-Ireland semi-final

Naomh Éanna's goalscoring proved decisive in advancing to the All-Ireland intermediate club championship final and their third is one that will live long in the memory.

The Antrim club beat An Spidéal by 3-9 to 0-11 in the semi-final with all three goals coming in the first half.

The third, scored by Joe Maskey, was the pick of the bunch.

After An Spidéal goalkeeper Maghnus Breathnach went on a driving run from near his net, he fumbled a one-two leaving the ball to land at the feet of Maskey.

The Naomh Éanna man had only one thought and made no mistake with a superb finish from way out.