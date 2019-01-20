NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Naomh Éanna player scores stunning 45-metre goal in All-Ireland semi-final

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 05:50 PM
By Steve Neville

Naomh Éanna's goalscoring proved decisive in advancing to the All-Ireland intermediate club championship final and their third is one that will live long in the memory.

The Antrim club beat An Spidéal by 3-9 to 0-11 in the semi-final with all three goals coming in the first half.

The third, scored by Joe Maskey, was the pick of the bunch.

After An Spidéal goalkeeper Maghnus Breathnach went on a driving run from near his net, he fumbled a one-two leaving the ball to land at the feet of Maskey.

The Naomh Éanna man had only one thought and made no mistake with a superb finish from way out.


More in this Section

Leeds’ Championship rivals complain to EFL over spygate

Nuno Espirito Santo let emotions get better of him in Wolves’ late win over Leicester

No tears for Pochettino despite Kane injury

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley ‘set to foot the bill for January transfers’


Lifestyle

What’s better for your health – sleeping naked or in pyjamas?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »