Naomh Éanna player scores stunning 45-metre goal in All-Ireland semi-final

Naomh Éanna's goalscoring proved decisive in advancing to the All-Ireland intermediate club championship final and their third is one that will live long in the memory.
The Antrim club beat An Spidéal by 3-9 to 0-11 in the semi-final with all three goals coming in the first half.
The third, scored by Joe Maskey, was the pick of the bunch.
After An Spidéal goalkeeper Maghnus Breathnach went on a driving run from near his net, he fumbled a one-two leaving the ball to land at the feet of Maskey.
The Naomh Éanna man had only one thought and made no mistake with a superb finish from way out.
CÚL eile ag @NaomhEannaCLG
Agus cad é mar chúl, sin é an contúirt nuair a thagann an cúlbaire amach!@NaomhEannaCLG 3-4@CLG_AnSpideal 0-4@GAA_BEO @AntrimGAA pic.twitter.com/iTGJZs6Tha— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 20, 2019