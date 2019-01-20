Naomh Éanna advance to intermediate final after stylish display against An Spidéal

Naomh Éanna 3-9 - 0-11 An Spidéal

After becoming the first club from Antrim to clinch the Ulster intermediate title Naomh Éanna reached another milestone following this stylish display in the All-Ireland semi-final at Pairc Tailteann, Navan, yesterday.

The Belfast-based club were well on their way to the decider following three opening half goals. They continually punched holes in the An Spidéal rearguard and were somewhat unfortunate not to have a bigger goal haul.

The opening goal arrived from Kristian Healy who broke through unchallenged before producing a neat finish to the net on seven minutes.

With the outstanding Joe Maskey and Ethan Gibson dominating midfield Naomh Éanna added to the goal tally with Ruairí Scott netting on 19 minutes. That left it 2-3 to 0-3 and there was much more for the large Naomh Éanna support to shout about before half-time.

The third goal was a wonderful 45-metre effort from Maskey into an unguarded goal when keeper Maghnus Breathnach lost possession after going on one of his many outfield forays.

An Spidéal finished the half with points from Antaine Ó Laoi, Eoin Ó Droighneáin and Cormac Lee to trail 0-7 to 3-4 at the break.

Despite the opening point of the second half from Pádraig Eoin Ó Curraoin An Spidéal never threatened a revival.

Odhran Eastwood accounted for all of the winners second half points. An Spidéal's misery was compounded when captain Ciarán Ó Laoi was red carded following a high challenge near the finish.

Scorers for Naomh Éanna: O Eastwood (0-7, 6 frees), R Scott (1-1), J Maskey, K Healy (1-0 each), E Nagle (0-1).

Scorers for An Spideal: A Ó Laoi (0-4, 4 frees), C Lee (0-3, 3 frees), E Ó Droighneáin, P E Ó Curraoin, S Ó Curraoin, A Ó Curraoin (0-1 each).

NAOMH ÉANNA: P Flood; K Jennings, D Gault, M McNamee; C Lyttle, J McAuley, C McAuley; E Gibson, J Maskey; P Healy, R Scott, K Healy; M Morgan, O Eastwood, E Nagle.

Subs: C O’Neill for Morgan (h-t), P Curran for Gibson (59), D Walsh for Eastwood (60).

AN SPIDÉAL: M Breathnach; E Ó Droighneáin, E Ó Conláin, L Kelly; C Ó Laoi, M Ó Curraoin, S Ó Droighneáin; D Mac An Rí, P E Ó Curraoin; S Ó Curraoin, A Ó Laoi, L Ó Conghaile; B Connolly, C Lee, C Ó Caoimh.

Subs: B Mac Cathmhaoil for E Ó Droighneáin (BC 42), A Ó Curraoin for Ó Conghaile (53), A Ó Droighneáin for Ó Caoimh (BC 60).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh)