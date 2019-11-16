Naomh Conaill advance to Ulster final with win over Clontibret

Naomh Conaill 0-12 - 0-9 Clontibret

Naomh Conaill will take on either Kilcoo from Down or Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly in the Ulster Club SFC final following the Donegal champions’ win over Clontibret tonight at Omagh’s Healy Park.

Six points from Eoghan McGettigan and an all-round superior performance means Naomh Conaill have the chance to keep the Ulster SFC in the north-west after Gaoth Dobhair’s success last year.

McGettigan posted three points from his advanced position inside of the first 10 minutes and although Conor McManus got the first of his half-dozen in all, it was Naomh Conaill who were 0-6 to 0-1 up on 17 minutes.

McManus scored two frees to make it 0-6 to 0-3. However, a close-ranger from Eoghan McGettigan just as the clock trickled from black to red did provide a settler and a 0-7 to 0-3 lead at the break.

Ciaran Thompson scored a peach of a point in his left foot to make it 0-8 to 0-3 in what was the first of his three second half points.

A spectacular score from Ciaran Thompson edged Naomh Conaill into a five-point lead at the start of the second half, before MacManus and scores from Francis Hughes and Dessie Moan kept Clontibret in touch.

However, Naomh Conaill always had Clontibret at arm’s length and booked their place in the final thanks to late scores from both Eoghan McGettigan and Ciaran Thompson.

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan (0-1); Ethan O’Donnell, Anthony Thompson, Ultan Doherty; Ciaran Thompson (0-3, 2f), Leo McLoone (0-1); Eunan Doherty, Eoin Waide, Marty Boyle; Brendan McDyer (0-1); Charles McGuinness, Eoghan McGettigan (0-6, 3f).

Subs: Kieran Gallagher for AJ Gallagher (23, black card), Dermot Molloy for McDyer (54), Stephen Molloy for McGuinness (55), Darragh Gallagher for E Doherty (60+1)

Clontibret: Darren McDonnell; Conor Doyle, Conor Boyle, Liam Savage; Jack Gormley, Dessie Mone (0-1), Colum Greenan; Francis Hughes (0-1), Killian Lavelle; David Savage, Michael P O’Dowd, Brian Greenan; Pauric Boyle, Conor McManus (0-6, 5f).

Subs: Ryan McGuigan for D Savage (23), Dean McDonnell for McGuigan (50), Kieran Grennan for Boyle (54), Darragh Hughes (0-1) for F Hughes (60).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).