Naas progress to Hogan Cup final after win over Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

Naas CBS 0-20 Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 0-14

Naas CBS racked up a magnificent six-point victory in Mallow today over Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne to qualify for their first Masita All Ireland PPS senior A football championship final (Hogan Cup), a trip to Croke Park for the decider against St Michael’s College Enniskillen awaits next Saturday.

The Kildare side, who bowed out at this juncture last year, were a point behind after a cracking opening half, 0-9 to 0-8, but they turned on the style in the second-half creating and finishing some fantastic scores.

A brace from the outstanding Mikey McGovern (finished with seven points) immediately after the restart, set them on their way. It also enabled them to take the lead for the first time. At the end of the third quarter, they were full value for their 0-13 to 0-11 advantage.

Between the 47th and 52nd minute, they outscored Ėamonn Fitzmaurice’s PSCD five points to one, and thereafter powered to the finish line in emphatic fashion. Considering as well, they kicked 11 wides and missed a first-half penalty, they worked hard for the win

The Dingle school started brightly, they were early points from Cillian Ó Failbhe, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich and Dylan Ó Geibheannaigh. But scores from Tony O’Connor and Alex Beirne (2) left the teams deadlocked, 0-3 apiece. PSCD grabbed the next four points, but a tenacious Naas outfit gradually pegged the lead back with points from Eoin Conneff (2), Dermot Hanifin, Drew Costello and McGovern.

They should have been in front though heading to the dressing-room, as they kicked seven wides, and eight minutes from the half Beirne fired left of the post from the penalty spot following a foul on McGovern. These could have come back to haunt them but the Leinster champions had too much strength and power which PSCD found difficult to compete with overall.

Scorers for Naas CBS: M McGovern (0-7, 0-4 frees), A Beirne (0-4), E Conneff (0-3), D Hanifin (0-2, 0-1 free), T O’Connor, D Costello, P McDermott and S Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for PSCD: D Ó Geibheannaigh (0-5, 0-1 free), R Ó Beaglaoich (0-4, 0-3 frees), D Uosis (0-2 frees), C Ó Flannúra, C Ó Failbhe and C Ó Beaglaoich (0-1 each).

Naas CBS: D Morrissey (Naas); J Lawler (Eadestown), C Ó Gallachobair (Blessington), J Hamill (Raheens); K Quinn (Blessington), E Archbold (Naas), K Kelleher (Ballymore); J Cleary (Naas), L Broderick (Ballymore); T O’Connor (Two Mile House), A Beirne (Naas), D Costello (Naas); M McGovern (Raheens), D Hanifin (Naas), E Conneff (Eadestown).

Subs: S Murphy (Ballymore) for M McGovern (21-25 bs), P McDermott (Naas) for K Kelleher (28 inj), R Monaghan (Naas) for L Broderick (46), S Murphy for D Costello (46), A Cassidy (Eadestown) for S Murphy (56 BC), M O’Byrne (Roberstown) for D Hanifin (60).

PSCD: D Uosis (Daingean Uí Chúis); C Ó Flannúra (Daingean Uí Chúis), T Ó Dubháin (Daingean Uí Chúis, Capt), S Ó Loingsigh (An Ghaeltacht); S Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht), G Ó Leidhinn (Abhainn an Scáil), S Óg Ó Moráin (Daingean Uí Chúis); J Aghas (Abhainn an Scáil), C Ó Muircheartaigh (Abhainn an Scáil); C Ó Catháin (Daingean Uí Chúis), C Ó Failbhe (Abhainn an Scáil), C Ó Muircheartaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis); D Ó Geibheannaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis), C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: C Ó Riagáin (An Ghaeltacht) for J Aghas (21 BC), G MacCárthaigh (Abhainn an Scáil) for C Ó Catháin (58).

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).