Naas CBS retained Bro Bosco title after extra time victory

NAAS CBS 2-12 - 1-9 WICKLOW

after extra time

NAAS CBS retained their Bro Bosco title with a hard fought extra time win over Wicklow Schools in Parnell Park last night.

The Kildare school were seconds away from winning the game in normal when they led by four points going into injury time but a close range goal from Aaron Kennedy and a last gasp equalising point from Eoin Darcy with the last kick of the game forced extra time.

To give Naas their credit, they dusted themselves down after that disappointment and scored the first three points in extra time. They then scored a crucial goal in the ninth minute of extra time when the superb Alex Beirne burst through the Wicklow defence before firing home.

That left Naas six points ahead but Wicklow staged something of a comeback by scoring three points either side of the half time break.

Naas weren’t to be outdone though and a Harry Carroll goal in injury time sealed the win.

The first half didn’t hint at the excitement that followed later in the game and the sides were tied at 0-4 each at the break.

Eoin Conneff and Kevin Quinn scored early in the second half to Naas two points before a crucial moment in the game.

Midway through the second half, Oisin McGraynor was fouled inside the square after an Eoin Darcy 45 landed short and a penalty was awarded. McGraynor took the penalty himself but dragged his shot wide of the post.

Two further McGovern frees pushed Naas four clear and left them with one hand on the trophy but there was plenty of drama to follow.

It means that Naas CBS become the first ever school from their county to retain this title and they will now to go step further than last year when they lost at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Scorers: Naas CBS – A Beirne 1-3 (1f), M McGovern 0-4 (2f), H Carroll 1-0, E Conneff 0-2, D Hanifin 0-1, K Quinn 0-1, D Costello 0-1’45

Wicklow Schools – E Darcy 0-5(2fs), A Kennedy 1-1, O McGraynor 0-1, S Doody 0-1, B Crowe 0-1

NAAS CBS: D Morrissey; J Hamill, C O’Gallchobhair, J Lawler, K Kelleher, E Archbold, K Quinn; L Broderick, J Cleary; A Beirne, D Costello, T O’Connor, D Hanifin, E Conneff, M McGovern. Subs: H Carroll for Broderick, 44; S Murphy for Hanifin, 49; M O’Byrne for Costello, 55; C Boran for Lawler, 59; A Cassidy for McGovern, 60+2; McGovern for Cassidy (start of extra time); R Monahan for Quinn, 63; C Murphy for McGovern, 78

WICKLOW SCHOOLS: B Fennell; C McDonald, A Maher, A Conway, G Fogarty, M Reid, O Cullen; S Doody, C Coffey; P O’Keane, O McGraynor, D Rochford, E Darcy, B Crowe, J Hedderman. Subs: B Crowe for Cullen, 40; C Maguire for Rochford, 40; J Doyle for Coffey, 46; T O’Toole for O’Keane, 55; T Barrett for Conway, 59; D Wright for Doody, 70; Cullen for McDonald, 70+2; O’Keane for Hedderman, 80

REF: D. Hickey (Carlow)