Na Gaeil highlight the gulf between Kerry and the rest in 27-point hammering

By Mortimer Murphy
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Na Gaeil (Kerry) 3-20 - 0-2 Michael Cusacks (Clare)

Na Gaeil sauntered into the Munster Club JFC football final against Mullinahone on December 8 as they outclassed Clare champions Michael Cusacks by 27 points at Austin Stack Park on Saturday.

This is the Clare side’s second year in row being outclassed by Kerry opposition as they were crushed by Beaufort last year and what it meant was that in two visits to the Kingdom they have managed to score 0-6 but conceded 8-43.

This will no doubt give rise to debate regarding the gulf in the Junior grade between Kerry and Cork clubs and the rest and possible change in the grading system will have to be devised because this game wasn’t beneficial to either the winners or losers.

By the end of the first quarter Na Gaeil held a four-point lead through Jack Barry point, two from Diarmuid Herlihy and free from Dara Devine and it was sloppy stuff from the Kerry champions.

But Michael Cusack’s entered Na Gaeil’s final third only twice in this period Na Gaeil moved (0-8 to 0-0) clear with two minutes to go to half time. However, goals from Kerry senior Diarmuid O’Connor and Jamie Lowham made it 2-8 to no score at the break.

Brendan Maher steers Borris-Ileigh to first Munster senior title in 33 years

Scorers for Na Gaeil: D Devine (0-9, 7 frees), D O’Connor (1-2), D Herlihy (0-4), D Goggin and J Lowham (1-0 each), A Barry, J Barry, D Reen, J O’Connor and K O’Donovan ( 0-1 each).

Scorers for Michael Cusacks: D McMahon (0-1, free), G Flaherty (0-1).

NA GAEIL: T Culloty; R O’Neill, K Dineen, D Bourke, F Barry, A Barry, Eoin Doody; D O’Connor, J Barry; D O’Connor, E O’Neill, D Goggin; D Herlihy, J Lowham, D Devine.

Subs: D Reen for J Barry (35), E Walsh for D O’Connor (37), J O’Connor for D O’Connor (40), K O’Donovan for F Barry (40), T Lynch for Herlihy (45), S Fitzgerald for R O’Neill (52).

MICHAEL CUSACKS: E Farrell; R Hunt, R Monaghan, F O’Grady; R McMahon, J Fawle, R Cassidy; A McNamara, D McMahon; H Kelly, L O’Grady, C Fahy; J Droney, S Lee, S Brosnan.

Subs: M Early for Monaghan (26), P Hynes for Brosnan (H/T), D Ryan McMahon (H/T), G Flaherty for Lee (36), P Connors for Hunt (47), E Kelly for McNamara (49).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick)

