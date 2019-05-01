'My body says it’s time to call it a day': Dublin All-Star Paul Flynn announces retirement

Six-time All-Ireland winner Paul Flynn has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Dublin forward announced today that he has struggled with fitness since a back surgery.

Flynn, 32, claimed four All-Star awards since making his debut for the Dubs in 2008, also picking up 10 Leinster titles and four National League titles.

In a statement, Flynn said: "After 12 proud years wearing the Dublin jersey I have made the difficult decision to step away from the Dublin football panel.

"It’s an enormous privilege to play for your county and I feel incredibly lucky and proud that I got to play for Dublin for as long as I have.

Dublin football has played a huge part in my life and I will be forever grateful for all that it has given me.

Flynn said his "football career started and ended with the support of my club, my family and my friends" and he thanked them for their support.

Flynn added: "Since my back surgery last year I’ve struggled to reach the fitness required for inter-county and to reach the standards that I set for myself.

"While my heart says play on unfortunately my body says it’s time to call it a day.

"I’ve loved every minute of my journey with Dublin football and to have played in front of its dedicated and passionate supporters has allowed me to make memories that I will cherish forever.

"I move on now with gratitude to the next chapter of my life."