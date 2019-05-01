'My body says it’s time to call it a day': Dublin All-Star Paul Flynn announces retirement

Six-time All-Ireland winner Paul Flynn has announced his retirement from inter-county football.
The Dublin forward announced today that he has struggled with fitness since a back surgery.
Flynn, 32, claimed four All-Star awards since making his debut for the Dubs in 2008, also picking up 10 Leinster titles and four National League titles.
In a statement, Flynn said: "After 12 proud years wearing the Dublin jersey I have made the difficult decision to step away from the Dublin football panel.
"It’s an enormous privilege to play for your county and I feel incredibly lucky and proud that I got to play for Dublin for as long as I have.
Flynn said his "football career started and ended with the support of my club, my family and my friends" and he thanked them for their support.
Flynn added: "Since my back surgery last year I’ve struggled to reach the fitness required for inter-county and to reach the standards that I set for myself.
"While my heart says play on unfortunately my body says it’s time to call it a day.
"I’ve loved every minute of my journey with Dublin football and to have played in front of its dedicated and passionate supporters has allowed me to make memories that I will cherish forever.
"I move on now with gratitude to the next chapter of my life."