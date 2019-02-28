Munster SHC ticket prices frozen for 2019

Ticket prices for the Munster senior hurling championship have been frozen for 2019. The provincial council has elected to stick with the same arrangement as last year, resisting the temptation to take advantage of last year’s round-robin success.

Stand tickets bought before matchday remain €20 or €25 on the day. Terrace entry is €15 when purchased prior to matchday, €20 on the day.

Admission for U16s is €5 for all areas and there will be a general admission of €20 for adults in Cusack Park for Clare’s June 2 and June 16 fixtures with Tipperary and Cork respectively.

Students and OAPs will receive a €5 concession with valid identification.

“No changes,” confirmed Munster chairman Liam Lenihan. “€15 to get into a Munster senior hurling championship game is unbelievable value.”

Munster final tickets are also set to stay the same — adult stand pre-purchase €35, adult terrace pre-purchase €25, juvenile stand/terrace €5.

Because of the varying stadium capacities, it is not possible to make available a package deal for the championship. The 1,000-plus bump in the number of Limerick season ticket holders will only have a real impact on the number of general tickets made available in Walsh Park should Waterford get the go-ahead from the Munster Council to host their game against the All-Ireland champions there on June 2.

It’s expected the Munster SFC admissions will remain the same as 2018 — €15 the pre-purchase price for adults (€20 on the day) and U16s free of charge. As Cork struggle and the possibility of there being just two Munster counties in the top two divisions next year, other ticket initiatives could be in the offing. Eleven years ago, the council offered two tickets for the price of one for the Cork-Kerry final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Munster GAA’s gate receipts last year rose by almost €1.2m last year, jumping from €4.357m in 2017 to €5.513m. The senior hurling championship provided €4.054m in contrast to football €0.91m.