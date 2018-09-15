Munster revamp will give all counties weekend break

A revamp of the Munster SHC means no county will be forced to play four weekends in succession next summer.

This year, the two counties who had to go out four weeks in a row, Waterford and Tipperary, finished outside the top three in the Munster round-robin table, their respective seasons wound up as early as mid-June.

In 2019, the Munster SHC will be spread across six weekends, as opposed to five this year, and will throw-in on the weekend of May 11/12, a week earlier than was the case this May. There will be a break weekend midway through this six-week period, this will either be the final weekend of May or the first weekend of June.

With the Leinster SHC round-robin also set to be run off across the same period, Croke Park will determine on what weekend does each province break from action. Both provinces will not down tools on the same weekend.

Certain counties will have to step inside the whitewash three times in the space of a fortnight, but no county will be put out four weekends on the bounce.

Cork welcome Tipperary to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the opening weekend, with All-Ireland champions Limerick beginning their title defence at home to Cork, on the weekend of May 18/19.

Meanwhile, Galway hurler Joe Canning felt he should have converted the free which would have brought last month’s All-Ireland final to a replay.

The free, around 80 metres from the Davin End posts, dropped short and was collected by a Limerick defender.

“I should have got it. I wouldn’t have went back if I didn’t think I’d get it,” he told Off The Ball. “I probably tried to hit it too hard and I kinda mis-hit it a little bit. If I connected sweetly with it, it would have went over.”

2019 Munster SHC (first named team has home advantage)

Round 1: Cork v Tipperary; Waterford v Clare

Round 2: Limerick v Cork; Tipperary v Waterford

Round 3: Waterford v Limerick; Clare v Tipperary

Round 4: Limerick v Clare; Cork v Waterford

Round 5: Clare v Cork; Tipperary v Limerick.