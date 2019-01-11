NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Munster LGFA summer double-headers revealed

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 11:40 AM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

Munster GAA and their LGFA counterparts have confirmed a number of football championship double-headers will take place this summer.

Following on from the announcement that the Dublin ladies will play two of their league games in Croke Park this spring, as part of double-headers with Jim Gavin’s charges, four championship double-headers have been lined up in Munster.

The Munster LGFA clash of Kerry and Waterford on May 11 will feature on the same bill as Clare and Waterford’s Munster quarter-final scheduled for Cusack Park, Ennis.

The other Munster quarter-final between Tipperary and Limerick, also fixed for May 11, will be preceded by the intermediate ladies football meeting of 2018 All-Ireland junior champions Limerick and Tipperary.

On June 1, the Cork and Kerry ladies, in a repeat of last year’s Munster final, will play on the same card as Cork’s Munster football semi-final against either Tipperary or Limerick.

Also on June, 1, the intermediate ladies football clash between Limerick and Clare will double-up with Kerry’s Munster semi-final against either Clare or Waterford.


