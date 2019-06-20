Munster hurling final set for full house as public sale tickets snapped up

The Munster Senior Hurling final is set to welcome a full house after tickets on public sale were snapped up in just over 24 hours.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds will be filled to its 44,000 capacity in 10 days' time for the clash of Limerick and Tipperary, with the remaining tickets on sale through the participating counties "unlikely" to be returned.

Ticket Update - the https://t.co/mEU2GDSAIi / Centra / Supervalu allocation of terrace tickets for the Munster SHC Final has now sold out. The remaining tickets are with the participating counties & in the unlikely event these are returned, will go on sale via the usual outlets pic.twitter.com/ftkRRroXqp June 20, 2019

Fans experienced problems booking tickets online when they first went on sale at 8am yesterday, with tickets.ie saying they were experiencing "a high volume of traffic".

@tickets_ie are ye having a laugh queued for the last 45 mins and I get this #munsterfinal pic.twitter.com/rswmnn8wZF — Conor Comerford (@conorobrien93) June 19, 2019

Only terrace tickets were on public sale, with the Mackey and Open Stand tickets distributed through county boards and to season ticket holders.

The high demand for tickets was expected after 39,115 supporters travelled to Semple Stadium last Sunday for the counties' final round-robin game, which Tipperary won by four points.

Over 45,000 fans attended the 2017 and 2018 finals between Cork and Clare at Semple Stadium.

There were only 26,508 at the last final at the Gaelic Grounds in 2016, Tipperary's 21-point demolition of Waterford, while 42,730 witnessed Limerick's last provincial success in 2013 at the same venue.

Dalo's Hurling Show: Clare conspiracies. Cork go third and multiply? The Bonner blow. Did Galway miscalculate?

Ken Hogan, Ger Cunningham and Michael Moynihan review the weekend's hurling drama with Anthony Daly