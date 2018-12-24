Munster counties’ spending on teams rises by 2% to €6.7m

Munster counties again increased their spending on inter-county team preparations, though the 2% rise for 2018 was far more conservative than recent years.

Figures presented to conventions in recent weeks show the six counties spent a combined total of €6.7m readying their respective teams during the past year, an increase of €130k on the 2017 figure of €6.57m.

Four of the six counties spent in excess of €1m each, with Limerick recording the most significant jump from €1,148,631 in 2017 to €1,429,218 this year. Roughly half of this €1.4m figure was ploughed into the senior hurling team, which ended the county’s 45-year wait for an All-Ireland title in mid-August.

All-Ireland champions Limerick spent more in 2018, but the rewards of success have left them with a €250,000 surplus for the year.

Despite team costs rising by 24%, Limerick recorded an overall surplus of €249k for 2018, far healthier than the deficit of €43k at the end of 2017.

“I am prepared to carry the costs if the income is there,” said county board treasurer Liam Bourke, alluding to the total income figure of €2.5m for 2018, up €500k on the year previous.

The seven games which their minor hurlers played this year and the associated match-day costs also contributed to the spike in team expenses.

Cork remain the biggest spenders in Munster, though their team expenses total dropped by 13% to €1,520,491. While there were savings made in the areas of travel, gear, equipment and medical, Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy warned that the board cannot become complacent in relation to spending on its flagship teams.

“The primary reason for the slight drop, and it is only a slight drop, is that we had U17 teams in two codes last year, as well as two minor teams, and we had the U17 and minor hurlers getting to the All-Ireland finals in 2017, so that’s not really a drop in what we spent, it was just we had fewer teams who didn’t get as far this year. While we did have a small overall surplus, that is nothing to get excited about, bearing in mind that we have more away games for the coming year. We can’t be complacent.”

In Tipperary, team expenses reached €1,153,282, their highest since 2010 and a slight increase on last year. With both senior teams having exited their respective championships by the second last weekend of June, the team expenses total was expected to drop below the 2017 figure of €1.07m, but, as auditor Ronan Spain pointed out at the convention, “the cost of preparing inter-county teams is continuing to rise”.

The cost of running the various Kerry teams rose by a little more than €1,000 in 2018 to €1,031,700. A contributory factor was the decision taken by the board and then senior football manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice to establish a second training panel to expose young players, predominantly those who were involved in the various All-Ireland minor winning campaigns, to a senior inter-county set-up.

The preference of recently departed county board treasurer Dermot Lynch is for panel sizes to be capped at 32 players, otherwise “the costs will just become prohibitive or will come at a cost to some other area”.

“Physiotherapy and medical expenses of €168k are down €16k from 2017. This is a major expense item to the board and provides a huge challenge in trying to provide the best medical cover to our teams at the lowest possible cost. Player welfare will always be a top priority in Kerry GAA, but close attention will always have to be given to this area, due to the amount of activity and costs involved.”

Clare’s run to the All-Ireland SHC semi-final saw overall expenses spike by 10% to €793,272, while, in Waterford, their early exit from the hurling championship was predominantly responsible for the €100k fall in expenses. Waterford’s total spend was the lowest of the six Munster counties, at €772,122.