Munster Council continue to approve club project plans

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 05:46 PM

Munster Council continue to approve club project plans

The number of development projects before the Munster Council on Tuesday last shows that clubs are not sitting still during this period of lockdown.

The provincial body met online earlier this week to review and approve projects which will entail GAA clubs spending in excess of €50,000.

These projects will now be forwarded to the GAA’s national finance committee for final stage approval.

Irrespective of a GAA unit having raised the necessary amount to finance their project, they must still receive three-stage approval before they can commence with their development.

“No matter what the financial circumstances are of a particular GAA unit, they must get approval at county board, provincial, and central level for to spend in excess of €50,000,” explained Munster Council PRO and former Cork chairman Bob Ryan.

“Clubs are keen to keep plans moving. They have to be, otherwise the whole thing will just corrode and that won't be let happen. Clubs will be progressive and they'll do their business.

“A lot of clubs are well down the road to getting off the ground with projects. They have to go through these processes of being cleared. We'd be examining the project, dealing with their proposal and their financial plan, and then moving it on up the line.” 

Croke Park and provincial grants to GAA units are likely to be curtailed for the foreseeable future as the association is forecasting a loss of €50m in earnings if no inter-county championships take place in 2020. Gate receipts from inter-county fixtures accounted for almost half of the GAA’s total income last year.

It has been reported that Croke Park intends to seek further financial assistance from the Government in light of the ongoing lockdown cutting off their regular funding lines.

PGA Tour confident overseas-based players will compete in United States

TOPIC: GAA

