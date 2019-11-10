Munster Club IHC: Dalton and Dunne run show for Fr O’Neills

Fr O’Neill’s (Cork) 3-22 - 0-14 Broadford (Clare)

A Munster Club IHC final against Waterford’s Ballysaggart awaits Fr O’Neill’s as the Cork champions made easy work of their Clare counterparts Broadford in Midleton.

The Cork champions led 2-13 to 0-7 at the break thanks to 27th and 30th-minute goals from Billy Dunne and Declan Dalton, who finished with 2-1 and 1-12, respectively.

This imperious first-half performance from their full-forward line ended the match as a contest, and O’Neill’s coasted to success, with Dunne adding a second goal after 46 minutes.

The Cork side stormed from the blocks with Dalton slotting three frees along with scores from Mark O’Keefe, Rob Cullinane and Paudie McMahon.

O’Neill’s gave Broadford no time to set themselves and their frantic clearances were hoovered up time and again by sweeper Dan O’Sullivan.

Broadford found their feet after 10 minutes and rattled off a succession of scores from Shane Taylor and Diarmaid Whelan but it proved to be a false dawn as Fr O’Neill’s hit a blistering 2-2 before the break with Dunne and Dalton applying the clinical finishes for the goals.

Despite a brief Broadford rally with points from Donie Whelan, Taylor and Stiofán McMahon, Fr O’Neill’s stamped their authority even more in the second half. Dalton was unerring from play and placed balls while McMahon and Cullinane also shone in that second spell.

Fortune favoured Dunne for the second goal as keeper McMahon helped his deflected shot into the net but even at that stage there could be no arguing with the result.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D. Dalton (1-12, 0-7f, 0-1 ’65); B. Dunne (2-1); R. Cullinane, P. McMahon (0-3 each); K. O’Sullivan, M. O’Keefe, J. Hankard (0-1 each).

Scorers for Broadford: S. Taylor (0-5, 0-1f); Diarmaid Moloney (0-3); N. Moloney (0-2); Craig Chaplin, Donie Whelan, S. McMahon, P. Hickey (0-1 each).

FR O’NEILL’S: C. Sloane; M. Millerick, G. Millerick, J. Barry; P. Butler, D. Harrington (jc), T. Millerick; J. Millerick, K. O’Sullivan; R. Cullinane, M. O’Keefe (jc), E. Conway; P. McMahon, D. Dalton, B. Dalton.

Subs for Fr O’Neill’s: L. O’Driscoll for E. Conway (ht); J. Hankard for B. Dunne (47); C. Broderick for J. Millerick (51); A. Kenneally for J. Barry (52); E. Motherway for M. O’Keefe (58).

BROADFORD: JC McMahon; P. Donnellan, E. Donnellan, Darragh Whelan; Cathal Chaplin (c), D. Chaplin, P. Taylor; K. O’Connell, M. Moloney; S. Phelan, Craig Chaplin, D. Moloney; Donie Whelan, S. Taylor, S. McMahon.

Subs for Broadford: D. Reddan for M. Moloney (ht); N. Moloney for K. O’Connell (ht); Diarmuid Whelan for Donie Whelan (42); P. Hickey for Craig Chaplin (48); C. Cremins for D. Chaplin (54).

Referee: J. McCormack (Tipperary).