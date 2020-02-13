Munster chiefs confident Dr Harty Cup final wouldn’t fall foul of the weather

Munster GAA chiefs are confident that the Dr Harty Cup final will be played on Saturday afternoon in Mallow (1pm).

Concerns about the fixture proceeding have grown after Met Éireann forecast the arrival of Storm Dennis to Ireland on the day.

Carthach Daly, CBC Cork, is challenged by Sean Walsh and Cathal Hickey, Midleton CBS in last month's Harty Cup semi-final. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The national forecaster noted that: "Storm Dennis will bring a wet and windy day on Saturday with strong southerly winds and widespread heavy rain bringing a risk of flooding"

Munster GAA chiefs said that they are monitoring the weather forecasts for the region and have been in regular contact with the finalists - St Flannan’s College, Ennis and CBC, Cork.

The situation will be assessed again on Friday morning and provincial chiefs are hopeful that the match will receive the green light.

Officials are confident that the sand based pitch in the Mallow venue could withstand the projected heavy rainfall and host the game.

The game will be broadcast live on the Irish Examiner’s Facebook page from 12.50pm with analysis from Anthony Daly and Ger Cunningham.