News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Munster chiefs confident Dr Harty Cup final wouldn’t fall foul of the weather

By Colm O'Connor
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 07:02 PM

Munster GAA chiefs are confident that the Dr Harty Cup final will be played on Saturday afternoon in Mallow (1pm).

Concerns about the fixture proceeding have grown after Met Éireann forecast the arrival of Storm Dennis to Ireland on the day.

Carthach Daly, CBC Cork, is challenged by Sean Walsh and Cathal Hickey, Midleton CBS in last month's Harty Cup semi-final. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Carthach Daly, CBC Cork, is challenged by Sean Walsh and Cathal Hickey, Midleton CBS in last month's Harty Cup semi-final. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The national forecaster noted that: "Storm Dennis will bring a wet and windy day on Saturday with strong southerly winds and widespread heavy rain bringing a risk of flooding"

Munster GAA chiefs said that they are monitoring the weather forecasts for the region and have been in regular contact with the finalists - St Flannan’s College, Ennis and CBC, Cork.

The situation will be assessed again on Friday morning and provincial chiefs are hopeful that the match will receive the green light.

Officials are confident that the sand based pitch in the Mallow venue could withstand the projected heavy rainfall and host the game.

The game will be broadcast live on the Irish Examiner’s Facebook page from 12.50pm with analysis from Anthony Daly and Ger Cunningham.

More on this topic

Mallow to host the Dr Harty Cup finalMallow to host the Dr Harty Cup final

St Flannan's powered to 10 point victory against Tulla in Harty Cup quarter finalSt Flannan's powered to 10 point victory against Tulla in Harty Cup quarter final

Injury-time Harty winner extends JD Devaney's dream weekInjury-time Harty winner extends JD Devaney's dream week

All Cork Harty Cup semi-final as Midleton see off De La SalleAll Cork Harty Cup semi-final as Midleton see off De La Salle

TOPIC: Harty Cup

More in this Section

Ryan Giggs concerned that England could snatch Neco Williams off WalesRyan Giggs concerned that England could snatch Neco Williams off Wales

The lads can leave with great memories, says KelleherThe lads can leave with great memories, says Kelleher

‘The ultimate comeback, they’re a great bunch of lads’‘The ultimate comeback, they’re a great bunch of lads’

Preston deal a timely cash injection for CityPreston deal a timely cash injection for City


Lifestyle

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: Where's the best place for an influencer to spend 6 months? Prison.

You know the lyrics: “We don’t need no education/We don’t need no thought control/No dark sarcasm in the classroom/Hey, teachers, leave them kids alone.”Secret Diary of a Teacher: Standing in the picket line, I was surprised by the number of supportive beeps

Suzanne Harrington doles out some practical advice on meeting new people in the digital ageMating and dating online when you’re over 50

It’s a good idea to know if cardiovascular problems run in your family – but lifestyle factors also play a key role. Abi Jackson finds out more.Family history of heart disease? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »