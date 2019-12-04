Munster champs will be in same group as Dublin next year, LGFA confirm

Next year's Munster champions will be in the same group as reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed.

Groupings for the revamped 2020 TG4 Senior Championship were unveiled Wednesday.

The 2020 All-Ireland series will be consist of two groups, with six teams in each, and the top two teams from each group will progress straight through to the All-Ireland semi-finals, following a minimum of five games.

Holders Dublin, aiming for a fourth successive TG4 All-Ireland Senior title, have been drawn in Group 2 alongside the 2020 Munster champions, next year’s beaten Ulster and Connacht finalists, Ulster’s fifth team, and a Munster semi-final loser.

Group 1 will contain the 2020 Ulster and Connacht champions, the beaten Munster finalists, a Munster semi-final loser, and the beaten Ulster semi-finalists.

The bottom team in each group will contest a relegation play-off, unless they are a provincial winner, and thereby exempt from relegation.

The provincial championships must be organised on a knock-out basis, with the winners placed accordingly in the All-Ireland series groups.

The 2020 Championship wkicks off on July 4, with the final at Croke Park slated for Sunday, September 13.

Semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday, August 23.