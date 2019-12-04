News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Munster champs will be in same group as Dublin next year, LGFA confirm

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 12:39 PM

Next year's Munster champions will be in the same group as reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed.

Groupings for the revamped 2020 TG4 Senior Championship were unveiled Wednesday.

The 2020 All-Ireland series will be consist of two groups, with six teams in each, and the top two teams from each group will progress straight through to the All-Ireland semi-finals, following a minimum of five games.

Holders Dublin, aiming for a fourth successive TG4 All-Ireland Senior title, have been drawn in Group 2 alongside the 2020 Munster champions, next year’s beaten Ulster and Connacht finalists, Ulster’s fifth team, and a Munster semi-final loser.

Group 1 will contain the 2020 Ulster and Connacht champions, the beaten Munster finalists, a Munster semi-final loser, and the beaten Ulster semi-finalists.

The bottom team in each group will contest a relegation play-off, unless they are a provincial winner, and thereby exempt from relegation.

The provincial championships must be organised on a knock-out basis, with the winners placed accordingly in the All-Ireland series groups.

The 2020 Championship wkicks off on July 4, with the final at Croke Park slated for Sunday, September 13.

Semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday, August 23.

