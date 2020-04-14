Mullins says GAA will consider closed doors Championship

DUBLIN legend Brian Mullins believes playing the Championship behind closed doors later this year will be considered by the GAA.

The UCD head of sport and campus health, who has been self-isolating in Carrickfergus these past few weeks, suggests it might be the only viable means of staging the competition in 2020.

“I suppose that is one arrangement that would appear to have some merit in these circumstances,” says Mullins. “The prospect of large numbers of people coming together in one particular spot and to be able to observe social distancing protocols is remote, so games behind closed doors comes up as an obvious choice and an obvious halfway house, so to speak.

“I think there is discussion going on in the GAA, IRFU, and FAI that come a couple of months’ time that might be the only option they have depending on the circumstances of the virus spread, controls, and what not.

“We’ve seen it happening in other jurisdictions and around other events that sometimes the playing of games behind closed doors is the only option so it is something that will have to be seriously considered.”

There is already an acceptance in the GAA that the Championship will be nothing like it was expected to be and Mullins sees players and spectators being considered separately.

“We’re in the middle of April now and normally everybody would be anticipating a hectic schedule of fixtures.

“We can’t do that so our minds turn to wondering if anything is possible because of the uncertainty caused by the virus and the monumental change it has brought to life in general. My thoughts are this is going to be very difficult to expect the GAA to figure out what is possible in terms of a) players and teams coming together and b) the very thorny issue of spectators.

“There is a natural tendency for people to think that there can be an immediate switch from restrictions to some kind of normality but that is not going to be the case.”

The Irish Examiner last week reported the GAA were prepared for Championship crowds to be cut by as much as two-thirds later this year and only after a phased lifting of social distancing restrictions has proven successful.

Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE and a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team said yesterday that there is “uncertainty” over how Covid-19 will spread after the peak and past the lifting of social distancing guidelines.

“Why would we beat that curve down, hopefully crushing it in the coming weeks if we all buckle down, if suddenly we all decided to congregate on beaches and football stadiums or matches?”

That there are no reference points for the outbreak of the virus is one of the most unsettling aspects of it.

Mullins can only speak of how his parents Pádraig and Anne told him of World War II.

“In the 20th century, the two events that could be comparable in some respects here are World War I and World War II.

“Our previous generations would have alluded to them. My own parents, God be good to them, got married during World War II so they would have had strong memories of it and the scenes that existed then and of course the recovery afterwards. Although some people alluded to a pandemic like this occurring, not enough people had the degree of preparedness that we would have wished for or wanted.”

The decision to postpone the Leaving Cert until late summer and the possibility it will impact on the academic year is what exercises the St Vincent’s man in his day job.

“There are two main aspects to the difficulties and the first one is the current student cohort who are finishing out their academic year. Lectures and teaching arrangements had to be adjusted so that all the coursework could be covered and as you can imagine that is mostly going on online in varying formats.

“The different academic centres had to adjust to a new teaching and learning domain quite quickly. Without the technological advancements of the last number of years, we would be lost completely in trying to ensure that learning and teaching environment continued.

“The second thing that is more challenging is trying to understand what happens for next September or October when a new academic year starts. The current uncertainty around the Leaving Cert and the application and process that normally takes place for 60,000 to 70,000 of our young people accessing third level generation poses a real test over the coming weeks and months.”