Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s first Longford club to reach Leinster Senior Club Final

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 03:39 PM
By Denise O'Flaherty

St. Columba’s 2-15 - 0-3 Eire Og

Longford champions St. Columba’s created history as they became the first club from the county to reach the Leinster Senior Club Final with a well deserved win over Carlow Champions Eire Og in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Although they dominated the opening 10 minutes the game ended up being a disaster for Eire Og who finished the game with 12 men after Ross Dunphy, Chris Blake (2nd yellow) and Robert Moore were sent off.

Mullinalaghta took the lead in the 10th minute and it was on they wouldn’t relinquish with Rian Brady (0-3), Shane Mulligan, Donie McElligott (0-2) and Gary Rogers (0-1) very much to the fore.

James McGivney got Mullinalaghta’s first goal in the 44th minute after good work from Rogers while Aidan McElligott grabbed their second in the 49th minute; at that stage they were 13 points ahead. They closed the game out with points from John Keegan and Donie McElligott.

Murtough Ware of Eire Og in action against Patrick Fox of Mullinalaghta St Columba's. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Scorers: St. Columba’s: D McGivney 0-4 (3fs), J McGivney, A McElligott 1-0 each, R Brady 0-3, D McElligott, J Keegan, B Fox 0-2 each, G Rogers, J Matthews 0-1 each. Eire Og: D O’Brien 0-2, C Blake 0-1

St. Columba’s: P Rogers; S Cadam, P Fox, C Brady; F Mulligan, S Mulligan (L Meehan 56), D McElligott; D McGivney, J Keegan; G Rogers, J McGivney, B Fox; J Matthews (Cian McElligott 59), R Brady (M Cunningham 54), A McElligott (Conor McElligott 51).

Eire Og: R Moore; F O’Toole, M Fitzgerald, B Kavanagh; J Lowry (R Mahon 38); S Rea (D Flynn 40) P McElligott; M Ware (McGill 51), K Chatten; S Gannon, J Morrissey (M Furey 35), E Ruth; C Mullins, D O’Brien, N Quinlan.

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)


