Mulligan left out of Leitrim 2020 squad

Emlyn Mulligan has been left out of Terry Hyland’s Leitrim squad for the 2020 season, but he says he will never retire from inter-county football.

Mulligan, who turned 32 yesterday, quit the county panel after last summer’s Connacht championship defeat to Roscommon, and has not been asked back into the set-up by Hyland as they embark on their first stint in Division 3 since 2008.

Mulligan worked his way back from a third cruciate ligament injury in time to play for Leitrim in their Division 4 final against Derry at Croke Park earlier this year, but admits he succumbed to the pressure he placed on himself in the summer and walked away for the sake of his mental health. While he would love to be part of the 2020 county panel, he has no issue with Hyland’s decision.

“I walked away from the panel last year after the Roscommon game, I didn’t think we left on bad terms as such. Obviously, he has planned without me and that’s the way it has ended.”

After a stint in Dublin with St Brigid’s, Mulligan played with his native Melvin Gaels last year and he has since accepted an offer from former county manager Benny Guckian to be a selector with the county U17 team.

But the former county captain knows he will feel it when the team start their 2020 season against Down in Carrick on Shannon: “Come January and February when the league starts, you’d want to be back in. I’ll always be available for Leitrim unless Leitrim retire me.”