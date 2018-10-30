Moyle star Peter Acheson to miss Munster date with Dr Crokes

Former Tipperary captain Peter Acheson is unlikely to be available to Moyle Rovers for Sunday’s Munster club SFC quarter-final clash with Dr Crokes.

The Dubai-based 2016 All-Star nominee flew back from the United Arab Emirates for Sunday’s final win over Ardfinnan, arriving on Friday.

However, he returns to Dubai this morning where he is working as an operations manager with an Irish-owned dewatering company. “I don’t think I will be back (to face Dr Crokes) unfortunately,” he told Tipp FM. “All my holidays are gone so I’m in the red. The plan was to come back for the county championship so that (Ardfinnan) will be the last game, unfortunately.”

Those trips from the Middle East were made worthwhile by the victory, Rovers’ first senior title in nine years.

We’ll enjoy it because in 2009 when we won my first one I thought they’d come around every two or three years but (it took) nine years. I’m probably doing the easiest thing flying back — it’s the lads doing the fundraising and all the stuff behind the scenes.

"All the year they’ve been doing it and I missed the slog in training the lads have been putting in with Mattie Morris. We’ve had a few tough years so this was coming. Ardfinnan put it up to us in the first half and we were very nervous. Just there in the last five minutes of the first half we got two or three points in a row, were a point down at half-time and got a bit of belief. Winning a county final, you have to make the most of it (in Munster).

"We’ve a strong bench, probably the strongest bench we’ve ever had so I’m sure the lads won’t miss me next week and they’ll be fine.”

