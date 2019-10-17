Moylan: Rovers will lean on final know-how

When Glen Rovers run out onto the field this Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it’ll be a familiar experience for many of their players.

There are survivors from 2010, for instance, when they lined out against Sarsfields in the Cork County final, and since that game they’ve won two and lost one more final.

Plenty of experience for the likes of captain Brian Moylan to draw on.

“It’d have to help, having been there a few times already means you’re not as distracted or it’s not as much of a surprise, the various things that happen in the couple of weeks leading up to the final itself.

“For instance, the Friday night before the final, you could be in the club and there’s a lot of kids around wearing the gear and the jerseys and so on.

"They’re all keen to talk and to wish you the best but that can be distracting.

“And if it’s your first final it’s a lot easier to be distracted by things like that, you could end up wasting a lot of energy dealing with people and playing the game over and over all that week before it actually happens.

“That’s where the experience comes in, you know what to avoid, and even the places to avoid if you don’t want to end up talking about the game for ages.

“For a lot of our players it’s a fifth final, so we know what it takes — we know how it can pass you by and it can end up as a bad day as well.

"So it’s valuable, certainly, you can use it to your advantage.”

Moylan feels previous trips to the final can feed in to game management: “It helps because you’ve been in that situation before, whether it’s winning or losing, the game going well or badly ... an obvious example is the semi-final against Carrigtwohill, where we got a great start and we led for the entire game, which is what every team wants.

“But we’ve had the opposite experience as well, where things haven’t gone our way for long stretches, or games where we’ve been behind.

"As a team we’d pride ourselves on working hard and keeping going.

“And because of that we’ve been able to get a couple of wins, particularly this year, when things haven’t been going our way in games.

We have confidence in our own ability, in the management’s game plan, and we know if we can carry out that game plan, then we’ll be there or thereabouts on Sunday.

Things didn’t go the Glen’s way against Charleville and Newtownshandrum in previous rounds of the championship but they got over the line each time.

Are they coming into form at the right time?

“At this stage of the championship if you’re not coming into form, you’re not going to get much further, obviously,” says Moylan.

“In the semi-final the opening 15 minutes were very good, but we’re under no illusions about what we need to do against Imokilly.

"The entire 60 minutes will have to be at that level if we’re to have any chance against a team that good.”

Moylan acknowledges the quality of the current champions, who are going for three titles in a row this Sunday.

“We don’t have to build them up or talk them up, they’re a very good team.

"Realistically, if you looked up and down the country there are very few teams which could afford to have county U21 players on the bench for 50 minutes, but that’s the reality of where Imokilly are, the level they’ve reached.

“We know how good they are, and how good we’ll have to play to have any chance.”