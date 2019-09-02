News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mouth watering ties emerge as q-final fixtures for Cork SFC and SHC announced

Paudie O'Sullivan of Imokilly at lasyt year's Cork county final
By Therese O’Callaghan
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 07:34 PM

The draws for the last eight of the Cork SFC and SHC were made at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight.

The stand-out fixture in the hurling is the meeting of three-in-a-row seeking Imokilly and Sarsfields in an all-east Cork decider. These sides played out a thrilling draw in the 2017 semi-final with Imokilly going on to claim victory in the replay.

There is also sure to be great interest in the all-city clash involving Bishopstown and St Finbarr’s.

County champions Imokilly, Newtownshandrum and Bishopstown were seeded.

In football, there is a mouth-watering clash to look forward to between county champions St Finbarr’s and their neighbours Nemo Rangers. Two years ago, these sides could not be separated in the final, Nemo Rangers beating their rivals in the replay.

Titleholders St Finbarr’s and Duhallow were the seeded teams in the football draw.

All SHC and SFC games are scheduled for the weekend of September 14/15 and 21/22.

Full draws

    SHC:
  • A: Imokilly v Sarsfields
  • B: Bishopstown v St Finbarr’s
  • C: Newtownshandrum v Glen Rovers
  • D: Carrigtwohill v Ballyhea
    • Semi-finals: A v B, C v D.

    SFC::
  • A: St Finbarr’s v Nemo Rangers
  • B: Kiskeam/Ballincollig v Douglas
  • C: Duhallow v Clonakilty
  • D: Mallow/Newcestown v Ilen Rovers
    • Semi-finals: A v B, C v D.


If you can't see the video embed above, click here.

