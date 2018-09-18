Mount Sion's Páraic Fanning ratified as next Waterford hurling manager

By Tomás McCarthy

Páraic Fanning was ratified as the new Waterford senior hurling manager at last night’s county board meeting in Lawlors Hotel, Dungarvan.

He has been handed a two-year term with the option of a third. The Mount Sion man will be assisted by former Déise hurlers James Murray and Pa Kearney.

The four-man committee have been on the lookout for Derek McGrath’s replacement over the last three months.

Chairman Paddy Joe Ryan commended the work behind the scenes. “I’d like to thank everyone involved in the process. A huge amount of work has gone in over the last 15 weeks to get the right people. We’ve gone through every process possible. Extraordinary work has gone in to secure what we think is best for Waterford.”

De La Salle delegate Seamus Quirke congratulated Fanning on his appointment. “With the hurling job, there’s great expectations. We have a good bunch of players who could bring us success. I wish him well.”

Fanning served as selector under Davy Fitzgerald in both Wexford and Waterford and worked with Seamus Plunkett in Laois. He captained WIT to their first Fitzgibbon Cup in 1992 and managed the team to third level glory three years later. He came off the bench in the Munster semi final against Limerick in 1994.

At club level, he won county and Munster club medals with Mount Sion. In 2006, he steered the Monastery men to their 35th Waterford senior championship.

Benji Whelan will succeed Tom McGlinchey as Déise football boss.

He has also received a two year term with the option of a third.

Joe Hagan will accompany him on the sideline with two further selectors to be added at a later stage.

McGlinchey stepped away from the position in July after four years at the helm.

Whelan guided The Nire to two county titles in 2014 and 2016 and two Munster final appearances. The Ballymacarbry side lost those deciders to Austin Stacks and Dr Crokes.

The Kilmacthomas native has previously been involved as strength and conditioning coach with the Waterford minor and under 21 hurlers.

Former Monaghan footballer Hagan was part of John Owens’ backroom team between 2010 and 2012.

Waterford set out from Division 4 for an eighth straight season in 2019.

McGlinchey’s side delivered their first championship win in seven years last summer.