More than half of student-athletes regularly 'overwhelmed' by GAA commitments

More than half of the GPA's student-members regularly feel "overwhelmed" as they juggle study and sporting commitments.

The GPA Student Report 2019 has revealed that 35% of inter-county players in college had to repeat an exam, while just over one-in-ten had to repeat an entire academic year.

It comes as fixture-makers examine ways to rework the GAA calendar, with the premier college competitions set to move earlier in the year to lessen clashes with the National Leagues.

A majority (65%) feel their training load has a negative impact on their academic performance, while 54% say they don’t receive supports from their college if they are under pressure - the same number that describe themselves as regularly feeling overwhelmed.

The squeeze isn't just on the students, with four-in-five reporting that being a student-athlete puts financial pressure on their family.

The vast majority (83%) are playing with at least three teams, with seven-in-ten travelling home for training three or more times a week. Less than half felt confident to talk to their county manager about a reduced training load.

“Being a player should help our members develop valuable transferable skills and not prohibit them from performing to an optimal level academically, or negatively impact them financially, physically or emotionally,” said GPA chief executive Paul Flynn.

“Without a doubt, the demands on student players has never been greater but with the right supports in place they can achieve greater success in life and make a positive contribution to the overall college environment.”

Just over a third of student-members say more financial support to cover the costs of travel, accommodation, and nutrition would be their main priority.